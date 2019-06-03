Keep Cool This Summer with Blo Blow Dry Bar's New Summer Hair Menu

TORONTO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, the original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise, has launched its Summer Hair Menu, inclusive of three new styles inspired by the season's hottest hair trends. These offerings will be an extension of Blo's signature hair menu and will be available at all Blo locations today through August 31.

Designed to keep the hair pulled back, these stylish up-dos will help women stay cool on hot summer days while still looking fabulous. From beachside cocktail parties to backyard barbecues, Blo's Summer Hair Menu provides a variety of options for any summer soiree.

Glass Act – This sleek style is the perfect 'do for those seeking a silky "glass hair" look. With the hair pulled back away from the face and styled with the Color Wow Dream Coat treatment to slay humidity, the Glass Act will leave guests feeling fabulous and polished on even the hottest summer days.

Double Take – Sun's out, buns out! These effortlessly stylish summer buns make for the perfect playful summer do'. With two twisted buns stacked together, this looks will have guests turning heads all summer long.

Dreamweaver – This high volume, low mane-tenance braided pony is a must 'do for sunny day adventures. Styled with loose, bohemian chic waves, the Dreamweaver will have guests channeling their inner flower child as they hit the beach, pool or wherever their summer days may take them.

"We're so excited to launch this year's Summer Hair Menu. With new styles and trends continuing to emerge, it was such a fun experience creating a menu of offerings that would give our guests fresh looks for the season," said Michelle Scrivner, corporate educator at Blo Blow Dry Bar and contributor to the Summer Hair Menu. "When developing new styles for our seasonal menus, there are two things we like to keep in mind – the consumer and the weather. We looks were designed to withstand the heat and humidity and give our guests chic and trendy looks they can rock all summer long."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is also recommending products to help guests maintain their summer styles after leaving the bar, such as the UNITE 7 Seconds Glossing Spray, which fights frizz and provides incredible shine, and the UNITE 7 Seconds Refresher. which is great for fresh and clean second day hair. These products are available for purchase at all Blo locations.

Recognized as the original blow dry bar, Blo Blow Dry Bar believes in creating an inclusive space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations can feel welcomed, represented and gorgeous. Combining a chic and modern design with a fun and lively environment, Blo creates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests from start to finish. Expertly trained bloers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all customers. Blo's main hair menu includes seven signature styles to choose from, ranging from a sleek ponytail to flirty and bouncy curls.

For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar, visit www.blomedry.com, or stay up to date on latest news on Facebook or Instagram.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is the original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 130 locations across the U.S., Canada and the Philippines and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

