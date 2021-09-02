Keep Dallas Safe to Hold Rally for Dallas Murder Victims

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keep Dallas Safe, a pro-public safety group, will hold a rally at Dallas City Hall on Saturday September 4th at 11AM to honor the 139 people murdered so far in the City of Dallas in 2021. To honor the victims, Keep Dallas Safe is erecting 139 silhouette to represent the people that have been lost. Guest speakers including Congressional Candidate Brad Namdar, local leader Calvin Johnson, and Professor Dr. Marshall Hobbs Jr., will honor the victims and discuss what must be done to curb the violence. According to a report by WFAA in July, Dallas currently has 26 vacancies for 911 operators out of a total of 110 personnel. According to the same report, Dallas currently has approximately 3100 police officers as compared to 3690 officers in 2011 when the city had a much lower population.

"This event is meant to spur action from Dallas city leadership to do more to protect the communities they elected," says KDS President Daniel Taylor.

"Every Dallas resident wants a safe, prosperous, and united Dallas. In Dallas we support our law enforcement, we support transparency, and we celebrate our diversity as a strength in our great City of Dallas."- Congressional Candidate Brad Namdar.

"Defunding the police is not a City Responsibility, funding the police is their responsibility to keep we the people safe."- Dr. Marshall Hobbs Jr.

"We just have to get it (violent crime) under control. It's going to take the police and the community to work together improve relations and keep us safe."- Calvin Johnson.

Murder victims in 2021 range from 4 year old Cash Gernon who was kidnapped from his own bedroom to 87 year old Anita Thompson who was murdered in her Oak Cliff home in July. Ms. Thompson called 911 on the night of July 4th suspecting a break in however no one was able to respond.

