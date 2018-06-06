Keep Delivers New Design and Site Experience

The redesign and enhancements launch today, Wednesday, June 6th on Keep.com. The new look and feel will fully embody the spirit of Keep while focusing on the most covetable products from across the web. In addition to a new layout, the redesigned site will feature The Daily Obsession: 24 coveted items that change everyday. The Daily Obsession will be curated by Keep's editorial team or by guest curators that include influencers and experts from the worlds of fashion, art, and entertainment.

Of the new design, Keep CEO Stacie Henderson says, "We've listened to our members and are focusing on what we see them enjoying: a highly curated shopping experience paired with relevant content. This is our initial step in the journey to make Keep the ultimate shopping destination for women."

The first guest curator is celebrity stylist Jordan Foster, who is known for dressing top models Lily Aldridge and Ashley Graham. As a way to further engage with its audience, Keep will prominently feature users who continue to select trending product on the site's homepage. The site will maintain some of its key features, including collections within member accounts and sales alerts for Kept products.

Keep has been a player in the online shopping community since 2014. Located in the heart of New York City, Keep was named by Apple as one of the best app updates of 2017.

