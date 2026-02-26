Keep It REAL Foods Launches Next-Generation Manufacturing Platform Serving Private Label and Contract Manufacturing Customers

Integrated model pairs founder-led agility with technical expertise and national production network to accelerate innovation at scale

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keep It REAL Foods, LLC ("REAL") today announced its launch as a next-generation private label and contract manufacturing platform built for modern retailers, high-growth brands, and legacy CPG incumbents looking to challenge the status quo. Keep It REAL Foods closes a critical gap in the market: manufacturing partners that offer both high-touch collaboration and large-scale operational excellence.

Keep It REAL Foods specializes in protein-forward, fiber-rich, and reduced-sugar innovation across the $15 billion breakfast and adjacent snacking categories. The company leads across granola, oatmeal, baking mixes, and functional snacks in consumer-relevant formats including pouches, cups, sachets, canisters, and bulk. REAL operates 5 facilities across 3 states spanning approximately 200,000 square feet. The company has plans to open a new automated facility that will more than double its capacity to support customer demand.

"We built Keep It REAL Foods to fundamentally rethink what a manufacturing partner can and should be," said Ben Cohn, CEO of Keep It REAL Foods. "REAL is intentional in both name and in practice. We put our customers first, leading with agile innovation, market expertise, and a foundation of partnership and shared success. We then match our customer-centric ethos with the people, facilities, and technical skills required to execute at the highest level."

The platform unites five founder-led businesses – Oakhouse Bakery, MaGi Foods, Small Batch Organics, RIND Snacks and Whirlybird Granola – built to uniquely serve customers by combining founder-led creativity, deep category expertise, and a diverse manufacturing footprint to help leading retailers and brands innovate faster and scale with confidence.

"Our firsthand experience as founders and operators has given us a front-row seat to how fast this industry moves and what it takes to lead and win," said Matt Weiss, Founder of RIND Snacks and Chief Growth Officer of Keep It REAL Foods. "We created REAL to close the gap between true innovation and national scale by turning ideas into real, measurable results."

Keep It REAL Foods is backed by CIC Partners, an investment firm with extensive experience in the sector and a shared vision for a new paradigm in food manufacturing.

Expo West 2026

Keep It REAL Foods will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West, March 4–6, 2026, in Anaheim, California. Visit the team at the RIND Snacks booth in Hall E, #5484.

About Keep It REAL Foods, LLC

Keep It REAL Foods is a next-generation food manufacturing platform built for private label retailers and modern growth brands. The company unites five founder-led businesses—Oakhouse Bakery, MaGi Foods, Small Batch Organics, RIND Snacks, and Whirlybird Granola—into an integrated, customer-obsessed platform offering insight-driven innovation and scalable manufacturing across breakfast and snacking categories.

Learn more at www.kirfoods.com

SOURCE Keep it REAL Foods