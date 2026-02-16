Keep Memory Alive Honors Kenny Loggins and Hosts Star-Studded Lineup at 30th Anniversary of Power of Love Gala

For photos, CLICK HERE

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keep Memory Alive honored music legend Kenny Loggins at the 30th anniversary Power of Love® gala on Saturday, Feb. 14 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. A star-studded crowd gathered for the milestone evening, including Kevin Cronin, Gavin DeGraw, Hunter Hawkins, Richard Marx, Drake Milligan, Rachel Platten, Sheléa, Rita Wilson, Daisy Fuentes, Chris Hardwick, Luke Bryan, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, John Paul and Eloise DeJoria, Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Bronwyn Newport, Alice Cooper, Mark Davis, Steven Lagos, Dean Spanos, Emma Hernan and Maria Shriver, founder of The Women's Alzheimer's Movement Prevention and Research Center at Cleveland Clinic and chief visionary and strategic advisor of the Cleveland Clinic Women's Comprehensive Health and Research Center.

Camille and Larry Ruvo at the 30th anniversary of Keep Memory Alive's Power of Love gala. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive) Kenny Loggins at the 30th anniversary of Keep Memory Alive's Power of Love gala. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

The event benefitted the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and its mission to advance the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of brain disease. Funds raised support innovative research, medical training and a suite of no-cost programs for patients and caregivers, including hands-on skill-building workshops, music therapy, educational seminars and access to the Lynn Ruffin-Smith Library. For three decades, Power of Love has stood as Las Vegas' signature philanthropic event, uniting purpose, community and clinical excellence in support of brain health.

Keep Memory Alive Co-Founders Camille and Larry Ruvo welcomed the audience, with Camille noting there is no more fitting day than Valentine's Day to celebrate the "power of love" that built the mission. She reflected on how a small idea 30 years ago to support families facing Alzheimer's has grown into the nationally recognized Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, a leader in care for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Emphasizing the importance of caregivers, she shared, "Before there is a cure, there is a caregiver," and highlighted the Women's Alzheimer's Movement, founded by Shriver, and now part of the Cleveland Clinic Women's Comprehensive Health and Research Center, advancing prevention and research, particularly critical as nearly two-thirds of those living with Alzheimer's are women.

Larry reflected on the promises made in Las Vegas three decades ago and the global impact that followed, including groundbreaking clinical trials, the introduction of concierge medicine from Cleveland Clinic care to Nevada, the expansion of medical tourism with the upcoming launch of Executive Health, and a partnership with Barton Hospital in Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe.

He noted major milestones including more than 350,000 patient visits, over 7,500 individuals currently in care, and hundreds of thousands of caregivers served through the Angie Ruvo Caregiving Program, along with designations as Nevada's first Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, its only Parkinson's Foundation Center of Excellence and its only National MS Society Center for Comprehensive MS Care.

Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., CEO and President and Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair of Cleveland Clinic, spoke to the momentous year for Cleveland Clinic, including being named No. 2 hospital in the world by "Newsweek" for the seventh consecutive year, placing in the World's Best Specialized Hospitals, and reaching over 4,000 participants in the Cleveland Clinic Brain Study, research that will transform the future of neurodegenerative science.

Crawford, Bryan and Davis presented the Community Leadership Award to Mike Meldman in recognition of his extraordinary philanthropic commitment to Keep Memory Alive and numerous nonprofit organizations. Meldman shared his personal connection to the clinic's work, reflecting on his father's diagnosis and care at Cleveland Clinic.

Platten delivered a powerful performance of her anthem "Fight Song" before guests enjoyed a gourmet dinner prepared by chefs Wolfgang Puck and Charlie Palmer, joined for the first time by their sons, Byron Lazaroff Puck and Reed Palmer. The evening featured wine pairings curated by master sommeliers from Southern Glazer's Beverage Company and concluded with a dazzling dessert presentation from the MGM Grand pastry team.

The live auction was full of energy, with bidding wars over priceless experiences with celebrities including Brad Garrett, Mark Wahlberg, Jon Bon Jovi, Tom Brady, Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf and more.

Love filled the arena as guests posed for Kiss Cam moments before guest Stephen Cloobeck pledged $1 million and surprised the crowd by proposing to his girlfriend, who joyfully accepted.

Accepting his honor, Loggins reflected on attending the gala in years past and never imagining he would one day be the honoree. Speaking about longevity research, he remarked, "What good is living to 100 if our brains don't go with us?" Reflecting on his musical legacy, he added, "To look back and see songs adopted as people's personal soundtracks, that's a songwriter's greatest gift."

Tribute performances celebrated Loggins' iconic catalog, including:

"Your Mama Don't Dance" by Drake Milligan

"What a Fool Believes" and "Celebrate Me Home" by Shelea

"Love Will Follow" by Hunter Hawkins

"Danny's Song" by Gavin DeGraw

"Angry Eyes" by Kevin Cronin

"A Love Song" by Rita Wilson

"Forever" by Richard Marx

The night culminated with Loggins taking the stage for electrifying performances of "This Is It," "Whenever I Call You 'Friend'" and "Danger Zone," before inviting fellow performers to join him for a finale of "Footloose."

Throughout the evening, many stars shared personal stories of how brain disease has touched their families. Newport became emotional, noting this was her and her mother's first Valentine's Day without her father, who passed away from Alzheimer's and dementia. Wilson shared that her mother had Alzheimer's; Cronin spoke of his mother's battle with Lewy body disease; Fuentes reflected on her mother's challenges with Parkinson's; Sheléa shared that her uncle recently lost his fight with ALS; and Bryan spoke about the many people in his life affected by brain disease.

Celebrities also offered heartfelt congratulations to the Ruvos on three decades of dedication. Puck and DeJoria recalled the intimate 1995 memorial dinner at Spago honoring Lou Ruvo, whose battle with Alzheimer's inspired his family to turn grief into action. That evening evolved into the first official Power of Love gala in 1996, when DeJoria presented a $5,000 donation launching what would become one of Las Vegas' most meaningful philanthropic traditions.

For more information and updates, visit keepmemoryalive.org and follow on social @clevelandclinicnevada.

About the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health:

Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, which opened in 2009, provides expert diagnosis and treatment for individuals and families living with Alzheimer's disease, Lewy body, frontotemporal and other dementias; Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, multiple system atrophy and other movement disorders; and multiple sclerosis. With locations in Cleveland, Ohio; Weston, Fla., and headquarters in Las Vegas, Nev., the center offers a continuum of care with no-cost opportunities for the community to participate in education and research, including disease prevention studies and clinical trials of promising new medications. An integrated entity, Keep Memory Alive, raises funds exclusively in support of the Nevada location. clevelandclinic.org/Nevada .

About Keep Memory Alive:

Keep Memory Alive, whose mission is to provide enhanced treatment and ultimately cures for patients and their families suffering from neurocognitive disorders, raises awareness and funds to support Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. By supporting Keep Memory Alive and its fight against neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Huntington's, Parkinson's, ALS and memory disorders of all kinds, we can ensure progress towards better treatments and ultimately cures that will occur in Las Vegas. For additional information, call (702) 263-9797 or visit keepmemoryalive.org.

