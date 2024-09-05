Keep Music Alive & 1,200+ Locations to Celebrate 9th Annual Kids Music Day - Friday October 4th

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1,200 locations in all 50 US states, Canada and a dozen other countries will participate in the 9th Annual Kids Music Day this year with special events and promotions that benefit and celebrate kids playing music. Kids Music Day events & promotions will be held between Friday September 27th and Sunday October 13th. Families can locate Kids Music Day activities in their community by entering their zip code on the www.KidsMusicDay.org locator page.

Keep Music Alive is excited to once again partner with the Guitar Center and Music & Arts retail chains who are making it easier and more fun than ever to give music a try! Guitar Center hosts Monthly Lessons Open House events offering free group introductory guitar classes for all ages plus FREE individual Trial Lessons to help new students "start learning any new instrument now with no strings attached!" Music & Arts will be offering a guitar giveaway Sept 27-29 for new students starting a lesson program.

Guitar Center - Anytime – Free Trial Lesson – Start Learning Any Instrument Now!

Register - https://www.guitarcenter.com/Services/Lessons/Free-Trial

Guitar Center – Monthly - Free group introductory guitar classes for all ages. Spots are limited, so RSVP

for the next Open House at https://www.guitarcenter.com/Lessons-Open-House.gc.

Over a dozen celebrity artists are showing their support for Music Education by lending their name as Kids Music Day Ambassadors including: Julie Andrews, Jack Black, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Loggins, Richie Sambora, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams, Victor Wooten, Todd Rundgren, Neil Nayyar, Philip Lawrence, Bernie Williams, Damien Escobar and Mandy Harvey.

Kids Music Day is also supported by a number of music industry brands including Alfred Music, CASIO, Conn-Selmer, Kala Brand Music, Les Paul Foundation, Music Nomad Equipment Care, Panyard and Remo Percussion. Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome these partners helping to share the Kids Music Day message, inspiring more kids to start their musical journey.

Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) on a mission to help more kids and adults reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. Major programs include Teach Music Week in March, Kids Music Day in October and year-round Musical Instrument Petting Zoo events. For more information please call (610) 874-6312 or visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org and www.KidsMusicDay.org.

