Keep Music Alive and 1,200+ Locations to Celebrate 8th Annual Kids Music Day - Friday October 6th

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1,200 locations in all 50 US states, Canada and a dozen other countries will participate in the 8th Annual Kids Music Day this year with special events and promotions that benefit and celebrate kids playing music. Kids Music Day events & promotions will be held between Friday September 29th and Sunday October 8th. Families can locate Kids Music Day activities in their community by entering their zip code on the www.KidsMusicDay.org locator page.

Kids Music Day events Sept 29 through Oct 8th - Supporters include Julie Andrews, Jack Black, Ann & Nancy Wilson, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Loggins, Richie Sambora, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams, Victor Wooten, Todd Rundgren, Bernie Williams, Damien Escobar, Mandy Harvey, Alfred Music, CASIO, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Guitars in the Classroom, Kala Brand Music, Hungry for Music, Les Paul Foundation, Music Nomad, Panyard, and Remo Percussion. Kids Music Day events will include Musical Instrument Petting Zoos, Student Performance (in house or out in the community), Instrument Donation Drive, Kids Open Mic, Ukulele or Drum Circle, Music Clinic or even a Kids Music Day sale on lesson programs. To find out what's happening in your community please enter your Zip Code at www.KidsMusicDay.org

Keep Music Alive is excited to once again partner with the Music & Arts & Guitar Center retail chains who are making it easier and more fun than ever to give music a try! Both chains are both offering a FREE group guitar lesson on Saturday October 7th to celebrate Kids Music Day. Included is a special promotion "Buy 3 Lessons, Get 1 Free" + Free Registration for those who attend and sign up at the event.

Saturday 10/7 @ 11 AM - Free Group Guitar Class at your local Music & Arts

RSVP - www.MusicArts.com/Lessons-Open-House

Saturday 10/7 @ 11 AM - Free Group Guitar Class at your local Guitar Center

RSVP - www.GuitarCenter.com/Lessons-Open-House.gc

"Music education creates lifelong benefits that can enrich a child's life, including increased social skills to higher levels of confidence and self-esteem," said Donny Gruendler, VP of Education at Guitar Center. "From the guitar to the drums, it doesn't matter what instrument a child learns to play— the experience will allow them to cultivate their identity and kindle a life-long passion for learning. As a result, we are so proud to partner with Keep Music Alive and Kids Music Day to promote the value of music."

Over a dozen celebrity artists are showing their support for Music Education by lending their name as Kids Music Day Ambassadors including: Julie Andrews, Jack Black, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Loggins, Richie Sambora, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams, Victor Wooten, Todd Rundgren, Neil Nayyar, Philip Lawrence, Bernie Williams, Damien Escobar and Mandy Harvey

Kids Music Day is also supported by a number of music industry brands including Alfred Music, CASIO EMI, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Guitars in the Classroom, Kala Brand Music, Hungry for Music, Les Paul Foundation, Make Music, Music Nomad Equipment Care, Music for Minors II, Panyard, Remo Percussion and the Spirit of Harmony Foundation. Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome these partners helping to share the Kids Music Day message, inspiring more kids to start their musical journey.

Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) on a mission to help more kids and adults reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. Major programs include Teach Music Week in March, Kids Music Day in October and year-round Musical Instrument Petting Zoo events. For more information please call (610) 874-6312 or visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org and www.KidsMusicDay.org.

