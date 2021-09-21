Keep Music Alive Announces Victor Wooten as Official Spokesperson for 6th Annual Kids Music Day (10/1/2021)

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keep Music Alive, a national music education advocacy organization, today announced that Bassist, Author and 5 time Grammy Winner Victor Wooten will serve as the official spokesperson for the 6th Annual Kids Music Day. Victor was named Bass Player of the Year three times by Bass Player Magazine while Rolling Stone included him in their Top 10 Bassists of All Time List. Victor is a champion for Music Education, having founded Victor Wooten's Center for Music & Nature, a music education camp where he and other top musicians lead a variety of classes featuring all instruments each summer. Victor's latest book, "The Spirit of Music: The Lesson Continues," is an inspiring parable of music's importance and the many threats it faces in today's world.

The 6th Annual "Kids Music Day" will be celebrated on Friday October 1st, 2021. Each year, Keep Music Alive partners with music schools, music stores and other music organizations around the world to hold special events that benefit and celebrate kids playing music. The goal is to highlight the importance of including music in children's education. Events held by participating locations include open houses, instrument petting zoos, free music lessons, student music performances, community/family jams, instrument donation drives, kids open mics and more. The Music & Arts retail chain will host two free group music lessons at 180+ lesson locations nationwide:

Sat 10/2 - Group Piano Class with a brass & woodwind showcase from instructors

RSVP - https://www.musicarts.com/cms/lessons-showcase/lesson-showcase-october-2

Sat 10/9 - Group Guitar Class with an orchestral strings showcase from instructors

RSVP - https://www.musicarts.com/cms/lessons-showcase/lesson-showcase-october-9

All group lesson attendees can register for a free trial lesson with an instructor of their choice, and if they sign-up to become a lessons student, they will receive FREE registration (additional $30 value). Keep Music Alive will also host a Music & Arts Giveaway at KeepMusicAlive.org with a $100 Gift Card prize and a full month of free lessons.

In addition to Victor Wooten, there are over a dozen celebrity artists showing their support for Music Education by lending their name as Kids Music Day Ambassadors including:

Matthew Morrison, Julie Andrews, Jack Black, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Loggins, Richie Sambora, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams, Victor Wooten, Todd Rundgren, Philip Lawrence, Bernie Williams, Damien Escobar and Mandy Harvey

Kids Music Day is also supported by numerous music industry brands including Alfred Music, CASIO EMI, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Kala Brand Music, Hungry for Music, Les Paul Foundation, Music & Sound Retailer, Music Nomad Equipment Care, Remo Percussion, Rock Out Loud LIVE, Spirit of Harmony and Taylor Guitars. Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome these partners helping to share the Kids Music Day message, inspiring more kids to begin their own musical journey.

Kids Music Day is one of two international music holidays founded by Keep Music Alive. In March 2021, Keep Music Alive partnered with over 750 music school and music retail locations in 15 countries to offer free lessons to new students (children & adults) as part of the 7th Annual Teach Music Week. Some of the largest music chains in the nation participate in Kids Music Day & Teach Music Week with many of their locations including Music & Arts, Guitar Center, Kindermusik, Music Together, Gymboree, Long & McQuade, Bach to Rock and the legendary School of Rock.

Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting the value of music. Our goal is to inspire more kids and adults to reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. For more information please call (610) 874-6312 or visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org and www.KidsMusicDay.org .

