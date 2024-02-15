Keep Music Alive Offers FREE Music Lessons to Celebrate 10th Annual Teach Music Week - 1,200+ Locations

News provided by

Keep Music Alive

15 Feb, 2024, 08:48 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The milestone 10th Annual Teach Music Week will be celebrated Monday, March 18th through Sunday, March 24th.  This annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, music stores and other music organizations to offer a free lesson or class to new students (both kids & adults).  This year, 1,200+ locations in sixteen countries will participate including the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria and United Kingdom.

Keep Music Alive will also be hosting multiple Musical Instrument Petting Zoo events March 18-24. Visit our KeepMusicAlive.org and click on the Events Tab starting Monday February 19th. These fun & interactive events are like a "please touch musuem" for musical instruments - fun for all ages!
Come celebrate Teach Music Week with a Free Music Lesson March 18-24. Visit TeachMusicWeek.org to find participating locations near you. Special Thanks to our partners Guitar Center, Music & Arts, School of Rock, Alfred Music, Casio, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Guitars in the Classroom, Hungry for Music, Kala Brand Music, Music Nomad, Panyard, REMO, Spirit of Harmony Foundation
Teach Music Week is celebrated annually during the 3rd week of March to coincide with national Music in Our Schools Month®.  Anyone interested in learning to play an instrument is encouraged to seek out a participating location or musician friend to help get them started.  Teach Music Week also invites public, private and charter schools to schedule activities that will encourage more students to sign up for music, band and chorus classes. 

Vincent James, co-founder of Keep Music Alive states: "We all know that the biggest hurdle to doing something is often just getting started. With Teach Music Week, we are hoping to inspire a new generation of musicians who will continue reaping the many benefits of playing music, long after the month of March is over."

Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome the following music brands and organizations as partners for the 10th Annual Teach Music WeekAlfred Music, Casio, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Guitars in the Classroom, Hungry for Music, Kala Brand Music, Music Nomad, Panyard, REMO, Spirit of Harmony Foundation.  Together, they are helping to share the Teach Music Week message, inspiring more children and adults to begin their musical journey.

Keep Music Alive is also excited to partner once again with Guitar Center and Music & Arts, two retail chains making it easier and more fun than ever to start your music making journey with FREE group guitar lessons to celebrate Teach Music Week

Guitar Center 3/16 & 3/23 - RSVP - www.GuitarCenter.com/Lessons-Open-House.gc  

Music & Arts 2/24 & 3/16 – RSVP - https://www.musicarts.com/cms/lessons-open-house 

Locations from additional chains participating this year include Long & McQuade, Kindermusik, Gymboree Play & Music, Music Together and the legendary School of Rock.  Keep Music Alive is also grateful for grant support received from the Les Paul Foundation and Music Nomad's "One for Music" Program.  For more information or to find participating locations, please visit www.TeachMusicWeek.org or call or email (610) 874-6312, [email protected].

Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit on a mission to help more kids (and adults) reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music.  They are founders of two international music holidays: Teach Music Week (3rd week in March) and Kids Music Day (1st Friday in October).  Each year, Keep Music Alive partners with hundreds of music school and retail locations to offer free music lessons and host special events including student music performances, instrument petting zoos, community jams, instrument donation drives and more.  For more information, please visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org

Music in Our Schools Month® is a registered trademark owned by the National Association for Music Education (www.NAfME.org).

Media Contact:
Vincent James
610-874-6312
[email protected]

SOURCE Keep Music Alive

