Keep Music Alive Partners with Music & Arts for Kids Music Day

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keep Music Alive, the music education non-profit organization, announced today a partnership with the Music & Arts retail chain to celebrate the 6th Annual Kids Music Day this October. Kids Music Day will be officially celebrated on Friday October 1st, 2021, with related events being held between October 1st and October 10th in the US, Canada and a dozen other countries. Music & Arts is making it easier (and more fun) than ever to give music a try!

Music & Arts will host two free group music lessons at 180+ lesson locations nationwide:

Kids Music Day Ambassadors & Supporters include: Matthew Morrison, Julie Andrews, Jack Black, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Loggins, Richie Sambora, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams, Victor Wooten, Todd Rundgren, Philip Lawrence, Bernie Williams, Damien Escobar, Mandy Harvey, Alfred Music, CASIO EMI, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Kala Brand Music, Les Paul Foundation, Music Nomad Equipment Care, Remo Percussion, Taylor Guitars

Sat 10/2 - Group Piano Class with a brass & woodwind showcase from instructors

RSVP - https://www.musicarts.com/cms/lessons-showcase/lesson-showcase-october-2

Sat 10/9 - Group Guitar Class with an orchestral strings showcase from instructors

RSVP - https://www.musicarts.com/cms/lessons-showcase/lesson-showcase-october-9

All group lesson attendees can register for a free trial lesson with an instructor of their choice, and if they sign-up to become a lessons student, they will receive FREE registration (additional $30 value). Keep Music Alive will also host a Music & Arts Giveaway at KeepMusicAlive.org with a $100 Gift Card prize and a full month of free lessons.

Each year, Keep Music Alive partners with over 1,000 music schools, stores and other music organizations around the world to hold special events that benefit & celebrate children playing music. The organizations mission is to help more kids (and adults) reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. Events held by participating locations include open houses, instrument petting zoos, free music lessons, student music performances, community/family jams, instrument donation drives, kids open mics, workshops, clinics and more. Due to the ongoing pandemic, virtual events and promotions for Kids Music Day will include live-streamed performances and open mics for kids, free online lessons, virtual instrument petting zoos (think musical Show & Tell), online instrument clinics and Kids Music Day Sales on select instruments, accessories and lesson programs.

Over a dozen celebrity artists are showing their support for Music Education by lending their name as Kids Music Day Ambassadors including:

Kids Music Day is also supported by numerous music industry brands including Alfred Music, CASIO EMI, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Kala Brand Music, Hungry for Music, Les Paul Foundation, Music & Sound Retailer, Music Nomad Equipment Care, Remo Percussion, Rock Out Loud LIVE, Spirit of Harmony and Taylor Guitars. Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome these partners helping to share the Kids Music Day message, inspiring more kids to begin their own musical journey.

Kids Music Day is one of two international music holidays founded by Keep Music Alive. In March 2021, Keep Music Alive partnered with over 1,000 music schools, stores and organizations in 15 countries to offer free lessons to new students (children & adults) as part of the 7th Annual Teach Music Week. Some of the largest music chains in the nation participate in Kids Music Day & Teach Music Week, with many of their locations including Music & Arts, Guitar Center, Kindermusik, Music Together, Gymboree, Long & McQuade, Bach to Rock and the legendary School of Rock.

Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting the value of music. Our goal is to inspire more kids and adults to reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. For more information please call (610) 874-6312 or visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org and www.KidsMusicDay.org.

Music & Arts, one of the nation's largest music lessons providers and part of the Guitar Center family of brands, continues its mission to promote and support the merits of music education and the joy of music lessons by offering this opportunity for new musicians to get involved. To learn more about Music & Arts, visit www.MusicArts.com.

