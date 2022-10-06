Keep Music Alive to Celebrate 7th Annual Kids Music Day - Friday October 7th

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Annual Kids Music Day is officially celebrated this Friday October 7th, with special events and promotions benefiting kids playing music all over the US and a dozen other countries all this week. Keep Music Alive is excited to once again partner with the Music & Arts retail chain who are making it easier (and more fun) than ever to give music a try!

The Music & Arts retail chain offers lessons for over 23 musical instruments and voice and will host a student showcase and TWO free group music lessons at over 250 lesson locations nationwide:

Kids Music Day Supporters include Julie Andrews, Jack Black, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Loggins, Richie Sambora, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams, Victor Wooten, Todd Rundgren, Neil Nayyar Philip Lawrence, Bernie Williams, Damien Escobar, Mandy Harvey. Alfred Music, CASIO EMI, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Kala Brand Music, Hungry for Music, Les Paul Foundation, Make Music, Music Nomad Equipment Care, Musicology & Remo Percussion Kids Kids Music Day Spokesperson Neil Nayyar is a 16 year old musical prodigy. Neil made several media appearances for Kids Music Day this year including CapRadio with host Vicki Gonzalez, Studio40 LIVE on FOX Sacramento, PHL17 TV News in Philadelphia with host Amanda VanAllen and Good Day Sacramento (CBS) with host Lori Wallace.

Friday 10/7 – Student Showcase - Come see their lessons program first hand and watch student and instructor performances and meet your local instructors.

RSVP -https://events.musicarts.com/events/student-showcase-408881564767?source=LGOABHCA

Saturday 10/8 - Free Group Guitar Class with instructor performances and free trial lesson signup.

RSVP - https://events.musicarts.com/events/free-group-guitar-class-for-beginners-400214912577?source=LGOABHCA

Sunday 10/9 - Free Group Guitar Class with instructor performances and free trial lesson signup.

RSVP - https://events.musicarts.com/events/free-group-guitar-class-for-beginners-400228994697?source=LGOABHCA

All group lesson attendees can register for a free trial lesson with an instructor of their choice. As a special offer, any event attendee that signs-up to become a lessons student on 10/7, 10/8 or 10/9 will receive a FREE guitar (while supplies last)!

Over a dozen celebrity artists are showing their support for Music Education by lending their name as Kids Music Day Ambassadors including:

Julie Andrews, Jack Black, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Loggins, Richie Sambora, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams, Victor Wooten, Todd Rundgren, Neil Nayyar, Philip Lawrence, Bernie Williams, Damien Escobar and Mandy Harvey

Kids Music Day is also being supported by a number of music industry brands including Alfred Music, CASIO EMI, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Kala Brand Music, Hungry for Music, Les Paul Foundation, Make Music, Music Nomad Equipment Care, Musicology, Remo Percussion and the Spirit of Harmony Foundation. Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome these partners helping to share the Kids Music Day message, inspiring more kids to begin their own musical journey.

Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) organization dedicated helping more kids and adults reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. Major programs include Teach Music Week in March, Kids Music Day in October and year-round Musical Instrument Petting Zoo events. For more information please call (610) 874-6312 or visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org and www.KidsMusicDay.org .

Music & Arts, one of the nation's largest music lessons providers and part of the Guitar Center family of brands, continues its mission to promote and support the merits of music education and the joy of music lessons by offering this opportunity for new musicians to get involved. To learn more about Music & Arts, visit www.MusicArts.com.

Contact:

Vincent James

610-874-6312

[email protected]

SOURCE Keep Music Alive