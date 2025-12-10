Keep pets safe and happy this holiday season: Tips from the AVMA

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays can be a magical time, but they can also present hidden pet hazards and difficult decisions for pet owners and gift-givers. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) is reminding everyone to keep pets safe this holiday season, and to think twice before gifting a pet as a holiday surprise.

American Veterinary Medical Association While a puppy under the tree looks adorable, the AVMA cautions against gifting pets as surprises, emphasizing they are long-term commitments. For more tips, visit AVMA.org/holiday

"Holiday celebrations often mean delicious foods, beautiful decorations, and friends and family, which can be wonderful for us but may pose unexpected risks to our pets," says Dr. Michael Q. Bailey, president of the AVMA. "The best gift you can give your pet this holiday season is the gift of good health and safety, which means keeping seasonal hazards out of reach, providing a quiet space away from the hustle and bustle, and ensuring emergency plans are in place in case the unexpected happens."

Common holiday hazards for our pets include chocolate, baked goods (especially those containing the sugar substitute xylitol), table scraps, and certain seasonal plants like lilies, holly, and mistletoe. Tinsel, candles, electrical cords, and Christmas trees can also lead to injuries or worse if pets decide to investigate too closely.

Thinking about gifting a pet? Think again.

While the idea of a new puppy or kitten under the tree may warm hearts, the AVMA cautions against surprising someone with a live animal. Pets are long-term commitments that require a significant amount of time, planning, financial resources, and emotional investment.

"Bringing a pet into someone's life is a decision that should never be made impulsively, and never without the foreknowledge of the recipient," says Dr. Bailey. "Pets can bring immense joy, but they also require daily care, training, veterinary visits, and love for many years. A better option might be wrapping up a collar, toy, or gift certificate, and involving the future pet owner in choosing their new companion when the time is right."

Instead of gifting a live animal, the AVMA recommends more thoughtful alternatives, such as:

A leash or collar with a note promising a trip to a shelter or reputable breeder

Books on pet care or breed characteristics

A donation in the recipient's name to a local animal shelter

Healthy gift ideas for pets

If your own pets are on your holiday list, the AVMA suggests practical and healthy gifts, such as:

A veterinary wellness exam

Toys that encourage exercise and mental stimulation

Nutritional treats made for pets

Updated parasite prevention

Pet insurance

A microchip (or updating existing chip info)

"Even something as simple as a microchip can be a lifesaving gift if your pet ever becomes lost," adds Dr. Bailey. "It's a gift that lasts a lifetime, and helps to ensure that you will be reunited if you and your pets become separated."

For more holiday pet safety tips and resources, visit AVMA.org/holiday.

For more information, contact Michael San Filippo, AVMA senior media relations manager, at 847-732-6194 (cell/text) or [email protected].

