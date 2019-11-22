Keep Roads Safe During Thanksgiving Travel

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With, according to AAA, more than 55 million Americans planning a road trip over the Thanksgiving holiday; the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) is urging travelers to take extra precautions as the number of distracted and impaired drivers increases and makes holiday travel more dangerous.

"While traveling over the holiday, it is important for all drivers to buckle up, slow down, stay alert, and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs," said Christy Thiems, senior director, policy, research, and international, APCIA. "Too many drivers are still texting, watching movies, or posting to social media while driving. And now with all but 16 states allowing some legal form of marijuana use, there is even more reason to be concerned about the potential dangers on the roads."

APCIA's Tips for Safer Driving:

Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Remember, just like driving drunk, driving high is illegal. Evidence shows that marijuana use can impair critical abilities necessary for safe driving, such as attention, reaction time, lane tracking, and cognitive and executive functions.



Avoid distracted driving. Never hold the phone, text, or use apps while driving. Try to limit other distractions, such as eating and be aware that having more passengers in the car multiplies the opportunity for distraction.



Buckle up. Whether you're traveling or just running errands, buckle up. Seat belts save lives and help prevent injuries. Also, make sure kids are in the proper car or booster seats.



Plan ahead and allow extra travel time. With more people on the road, often driving in unfamiliar territory, the potential for auto crashes increases. Plan routes in advance when traveling to new destinations to avoid being distracted by the GPS.



Observe speed limits. Stay focused on the road and aware of changing traffic patterns caused by construction. Enforcement penalties for texting while driving are often higher in construction zones.

Follow APCIA on social media @TeamAPCIA and use #HeadsUp to find other safety tips.

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) is the primary national trade association for home, auto, and business insurers. APCIA promotes and protects the viability of private competition for the benefit of consumers and insurers, with a legacy dating back 150 years.

Contact: Eileen Gilligan Phone: 202-828-7142 Email: eileen.gilligan@apci.org

SOURCE American Property Casualty Insurance Association

Related Links

www.pciaa.net

