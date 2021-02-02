Keep Warm This Winter with an INVERTER-Driven Heat Pump from Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US

Modern heat pumps are better at turning the energy they use into heat than fossil-fuel-burning systems. Mitsubishi Electric Zoned Comfort Solutions ® with Hyper-Heating INVERTER ® (H2i ® ) heat pump technology can deliver up to 100% of heating capacity, even when it's as cold as 5° F.

Mitsubishi Electric uncovers how to stay warm this winter with a modern, electric-powered heat pump.

H2i technology allows homeowners in all climates to experience the benefits of efficient heat pumps, including:

Consistent room temperature. Inverter-driven heat pumps maintain consistent room temperatures despite fluctuating outdoor temperatures and conditions, even when temperatures dip below zero degrees.

Reduced energy consumption. The systems deliver the right amount of heat needed to achieve the desired temperature in each zone of the home — no more, no less.

Fast heating and cooling. Inverter-driven heat pump systems provide quick and efficient heating in cold weather and cooling in warm weather.

Even and steady energy use. Every time the compressor turns on in a conventional HVAC unit, energy consumption surges. On startup, inverter-driven heat pumps prevent spikes in electrical current which results in less energy usage.

Homeowners in cold climates can now experience exceptional, year-round comfort and energy savings with today's high-performance heat pumps. For more information about Mitsubishi Electric's residential heat pump offerings, visit MitsubishiComfort.com.

