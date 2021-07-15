Keep water heater going strong with preventative maintenance

"The average lifespan of a water heater is between eight and 10 years with proper maintenance," said Greg Chirieleison, general manager at AAA Service. "Being proactive about maintaining your water heater is essential to getting as many years as possible out of your equipment and avoiding having to replace a unit prematurely."

Chirieleison said draining the water heater tank creates a great opportunity to help extend the unit's life. Sediment builds up in the bottom of the unit and can shorten the life of the water heater. Typically, draining two to three gallons of water will help flush out any built-up sediment. This helps the unit heat more efficiently as well.

Chirieleison also recommends homeowners test the pressure relief valve on the unit. This can easily be done by placing a bucket below the discharge pipe of the water heater tank and gently lifting the lever on the valve. If the valve doesn't release water, it may be time to replace the valve. This is an important test because if too much pressure builds up inside the tank, it could become a safety hazard.

Checking the element, or anode rod, will also help extend the life of a water heater. Inspecting the element at least once every three years can help minimize the chances of a leak.

"Maintenance is always a better option than repair or replacement. Staying ahead of common problems is crucial," Chirieleison said. "It doesn't take heroic effort to extend the life of your water heater. Routine maintenance, like draining the tank or testing the pressure relief valve, can help keep the unit running at maximum efficiency while also increasing its lifespan."

While the aforementioned tips will help homeowners extend the life of their unit, Chirieleison also notes that if the water heater is older than 10 years, the unit may have reached the end of its peak efficiency. At that point, homeowners should consider purchasing a new unit.

For more information about AAA Service, visit https://www.aaatoday.com/

About AAA Service

Since 1983, AAA Service has been providing outstanding plumbing, heating and electrical service to the residents of Denver, Aurora, Arvada, Louisville, and the surrounding communities. Our team consists of expert plumbers, drain cleaning techs, electricians, and home heating and air conditioning technicians-all on a mission to get the job done right the first time. We provide our clients with outstanding customer service, which means we arrive on-time for appointments, provide upfront pricing, and are available evenings and weekends at no additional cost. AAA Service is proud to deliver on our promise to be the best in service for all of your plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical in Greater Denver Metro. Our mission is to make you happy! For more information, visit https://www.aaatoday.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE AAA Service

Related Links

https://www.aaatoday.com/

