Keep Your Cool with the New Chick-fil-A Summer Merchandise Collection

Since launching seasonal branded merchandise 'drops' in 2022, Chick-fil-A is making its popular fan collections a permanent offering with the launch of their new online shop. Shop Chick-fil-A™ features the Chick-fil-A Originals Summer Collection, available July 1 while supplies last, alongside a curated selection of brand products.

Beat the Heat in True Chick-fil-A Style

Whether lounging by the pool or hitting the beach, the new merchandise collection has you covered with items everyone can enjoy, including:

Large Waffle Fry Pool Float : Perfect for lounging in the pool with a signature Chick-fil-A fan-favorite

Perfect for lounging in the pool with a signature Chick-fil-A fan-favorite Chick-fil-A Soft Sided Backpack Cooler: Ideal for keeping refreshments cool and in style while on the go

Ideal for keeping refreshments cool and in style while on the go Pickle Pickle ™ Pickleball Set: Great for sporty fans to hit the courts in style

Great for sporty fans to hit the courts in style The Original Chick-fil-A ® Chicken Sandwich Towel: For pool days or lounging at the beach, this towel adds a playful touch to your summer essentials

For pool days or lounging at the beach, this towel adds a playful touch to your summer essentials Cow Print 32oz Water Bottle: Stay hydrated throughout your summer festivities with your favorite cow-themed design

Stay hydrated throughout your summer festivities with your favorite cow-themed design Cow Print Bucket Hat: Keep cool and stylish with this trendy bucket hat – available in both adult and kids' sizes – for summer adventures and sunny days

"We're always looking for ways for Guests to have fun with our brand both inside and outside the restaurant, and we know from previous merchandise offerings how much they like to show their Chick-fil-A love through apparel and accessories," said Dustin Britt, Senior Director of Brand Strategy, Investment and Entertainment at Chick-fil-A, Inc. "We're thrilled to offer a wide range of both brand-new releases and returning items and can't wait to see fans decked out in their Chick-fil-A favorites this summer!"

Discover Shop Chick-fil-A™

The new online shop will be live starting July 1, 2024. Chick-fil-A enthusiasts can enjoy easy access to 'always-on' brand items, alongside new limited time collections throughout the year. Chick-fil-A One® reward members can be the first to hear about new merchandise drops by signing up for notifications.

For more information or to begin shopping for your new summertime -- or anytime -- favorites, visit Shop Chick-fil-A™.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by independent owner-operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. In 2023, the company shared plans to expand by 2030 into Europe and Asia. Chick-fil-A owner-operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts to address hunger, education, and making a positive impact. The family-owned and privately held company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews .

