Keep Your Family Safe this Winter with Proper Chimney Safety

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we celebrate National Chimney Safety Week September 26 through October 2, the Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA) wants to remind all families how they can enjoy a safe, warm home this fall and winter. National Chimney Safety Week 2021 is designed to educate homeowners on the inherent dangers of fireplaces and provide them with tips to reduce their risk of suffering a chimney fire or carbon monoxide-related health emergency.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), there are 17,920 fires caused by wood-burning appliances every year. Having your chimney inspected by a CSIA Certified Chimney Sweep® before lighting your first fire of the season is the number one way to prevent potential damage to your home or even the loss of life that may result from a damaged or blocked chimney.

Not only can an annual inspection save your family's lives, but it can also save your wallet. "The dangers of chimney fires will be reduced when you inspect and have your chimneys swept as needed. During an inspection, flue (chimney) blockages and deteriorating chimney conditions will be detected and repairs can be made to reduce the chance of carbon monoxide entering the home," says Russ Dimmitt, CSIA Education Director. "By regularly maintaining your systems, you will be able to catch small problems before they become expensive repairs."

CSIA is a nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors and is dedicated to the education, training, and certification of chimney and venting industry-related professionals. Over the past 30+ years, CSIA has been America's go-to experts for fireplace and chimney safety. In addition to passing a rigorous examination, each person wishing to hold a CSIA certification must also agree to abide by a stringent Code of Ethics. CSIA Certified Chimney Sweeps® must re-certify through examination or continuing education credits every three years, in order to keep up with the ever-evolving industry. With more than 2,300 CSIA Certified Chimney Sweeps® located across the United States, it has never been easier to find one near you. To locate your nearest CSIA Certified Chimney Sweep®, visit csia.org and enter your zip code into the locator search tool.

