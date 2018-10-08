Keep Your Furry Family Members Happy & Active This Fall
Celebrity Vet Shares Cold Weather Hazards & His Top Fall Pet-Care Tips
NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall is here again and not only should you be thinking about how to stay healthy as the weather cools off, you should be thinking about how to keep your pet active as well. When it comes to helping your pet enjoy fall to the fullest, there are some things to keep in mind. Celebrity vet, Dr. Jeff Werber, shares the latest health and safety tips on how to care for your pet as the temperatures begin to dip. He will also provide tips on the importance of exercise for our pets and how we can enjoy the fall weather with our furry friends.
- Stay active: The fall season is a great time for up and active play with your pet. It helps keep you both healthy and more importantly, it helps build that special human-animal bond. Families can celebrate active play with the Chuckit! launcher that first put the power of fetch play in pet parents' hands. The new Chuckit! RingChaser and UltraRing offers a great way to MAKE FETCH HAPPEN. It's the ultimate chase and fetch toy featuring unique topspin-infused action for zigs, zags and hops that really engage the play. And just like the original, it features this long ergonomic handle with an easy pick-up head for slobber-free play.
- Snack time: Fall is a wonderful season to travel and spend time outdoors with your pet. And when you're out and about, make sure you keep treats on hand. There's nothing like filling your dog with the contagious joy that only comes from their favorite real-meat snack, Pup-Peroni® makes dog snacks with real beef in mouthwatering flavors like Beef & Prime Rib that dogs simply can't resist. So, never forget to take a package along so you can treat your pup wherever you pal around this fall!
- Pharmacy savings: If you have a dog, you want to make sure you keep him happy and healthy. Inside Rx Pets is a free discount prescription medication card you can use when purchasing your pet's medications at your retail pharmacy. By using the card you can get an average of 75 percent off generics and up to 15 percent off brand medications for your pets. To get your pet medication savings you simply need to download or print the card and bring it with your prescription.
- Caution: Ticks are not just a threat in the summer time. Ticks should be considered as a health threat to your pet year-round, with autumn still being a major tick season. Make sure to check your dog regularly and continue using preventatives throughout the year.
