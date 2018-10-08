Keep Your Furry Family Members Happy & Active This Fall

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall is here again and not only should you be thinking about how to stay healthy as the weather cools off, you should be thinking about how to keep your pet active as well. When it comes to helping your pet enjoy fall to the fullest, there are some things to keep in mind. Celebrity vet, Dr. Jeff Werber, shares the latest health and safety tips on how to care for your pet as the temperatures begin to dip. He will also provide tips on the importance of exercise for our pets and how we can enjoy the fall weather with our furry friends.