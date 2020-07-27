Keep your Hair Laid, Slayed and Sleek With Creme of Nature's Award-Winning Perfect Edges Edge Control Gel With Stronger Hold That Lasts Longer!

Infused with our signature high-quality Argan Oil from Morocco, the reformulated Creme of Nature with Argan Oil from Morocco Perfect Edges is set to provide 24-hour extra firm hold, with no residue , while continuing to control flyaways and hold down edges.

Creme of Nature with Argan Oil from Morocco Perfect Edges is also available in extra hold, providing the same 24-hour hold, moisture, and Exotic Shine™ to the hair without flaking. Products are available in select Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Target, Rite-Aid, Sally Beauty, Family Dollar, and Dollar General (SRP: $2.25).

"Creme of Nature is committed to delivering high-performing edge control so women can have the freedom to express their style with confidence all day," said Teneya Gholston, senior director of marketing for Creme of Nature. Having a deep understanding of who she is and what she is going through has enabled us to re-invent our iconic Perfect Edges collection to speak directly to her needs; while wearing braids, topknots, or showing off her baby hair. This product is bold, fun, and powerful which is exactly what our consumers want," continues Gholston.

As a brand staple, Creme of Nature has created multiple collections of exceptional hair products to help women achieve their desired hair success goals of healthy, beautiful hair. Creme of Nature revolutionized the beauty industry as the first-ever multicultural brand to offer hair care and styling products with Argan Oil in its Creme of Nature with Argan Oil from Morocco products, which provide intense conditioning and nourishment.

Creme of Nature Argan Oil from Morocco Perfect Edges has won awards including Essence Magazine's Best in Black Beauty Best Edge Tamer Award and Allure Magazine's Best Edge Tamer in its "Best of Beauty" awards, which are considered the industry's highest honor.

We invite you to join the Creme of Nature family! For more information about Creme of Nature, please visit cremeofnature.com

