Keeper Announces $4M Pre-Seed to Bring Fully Automated AI Matchmaking to Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper, the world's most effective AI matchmaker , today announced it closed a $4 million pre-seed funding round in October 2024. The round was led by Lightbank and Lakehouse Ventures, with participation from Champion Hill Ventures, Goodwater Capital, and others. The funding has powered a year of R&D to automate Keeper's revolutionary matching methodology and accelerate the company's destiny to find lasting love for every person on Earth .

Keeper’s AI matchmaker helps users find highly compatible, long-term partners by screening thousands of options and presenting one tailored match at a time.

Founded in 2022, Keeper is the only matchmaking product that is singularly focused on outcomes, with a matching approach that emphasizes quality over quantity in the extreme and a business model that aligns the company's incentives with user success. In beta, Keeper's comprehensive intake and psychometric approach attracted more than 1.5 million signups and produced the best success rate of any product in history with 1-in-10 first dates leading to marriage.

Since closing the round in October 2024, Keeper has focused on turning its human-in-the-loop, AI-assisted process into a fully automated AI matchmaker. With the recent launch of Keeper V2, Keeper's AI performs the heavy lifting–searching, ranking, and proposing matches–before an expert human matchmaker performs a brief final review. This preserves accuracy while compressing time-to-match as Keeper completes the transition to full automation.

"In beta, we proved that our method works. This past year has been about scale, speed, and accessibility," said Jake Kozloski, Founder & CEO of Keeper. "Our AI is becoming the matchmaker that understands you better than you understand yourself–so your first match can be your last first date. This funding helped us build the foundation for a fully automated AI matchmaker that can address loneliness at a global scale."

Keeper uses open-ended data collection and rigorous relationship science to assess compatibility across preferences, personality, values, intelligence, and other predictors of long-term success. The company's algorithms–developed with guidance from Stanford evolutionary scientists and psychometricians–learn from real-world outcomes to continuously improve matching performance.

John Neamonitis at Lakehouse Ventures recognizes Keeper's promise: "Dating apps have one of the lowest NPS among all consumer apps–users are tired and frustrated and ready for something new. With advances in large language models, an AI matchmaker isn't just possible, but as Keeper is proving, infinitely better than incumbent solutions."

The new capital is being used to scale Keeper's unrivaled matching engine, expand distribution, and introduce self-improvement features like coaching and feedback so Keeper can defeat industry incumbents whose products don't work and make human loneliness a thing of the past.

For more about Keeper, visit Keeper.ai

About Keeper

Keeper is the AI matchmaker committed to finding everyone their soulmate. By combining advanced AI with relationship science and a business model aligned to user success, Keeper aims to end loneliness and give everyone the opportunity to build a happy, healthy family.

