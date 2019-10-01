Keeper Celebrates National Cybersecurity Awareness Month With Resources and Special Offers to Protect Individuals, Businesses and Government Organizations from Cyberthreats

"National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October is an important moment in time, bringing together government and industry leaders to broaden awareness of cybersecurity best practices," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "But more than 30,000 websites are hacked every day and it's critical that we remain vigilant and continue the conversation 12 months a year. Whether it be an individual, small business, larger enterprise or a government office, no target is too small. Keeper is focused on preventing data breaches through world-class password security, every day."

Attacks on Businesses Increasingly Sophisticated, More Targeted and Frequent

Businesses are increasingly experiencing cyberattacks and no target is too small. New Keeper and Ponemon Institute research to be released this month reveals more than three in every four small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have experienced a cyberattack in the previous 12 months, while the attacks are becoming more sophisticated and highly targeted. To help promote awareness and healthy cybersecurity hygiene, Keeper is offering businesses 30 percent off its business plans in October.

Cash-Strapped Political Campaigns Primed for Cyberattacks

Election security has dominated headlines in recent years, but it's not just the voting machines or voter rolls that are cause for concern. In fact, election vulnerability starts well before voters hit the polls. The weakest link is often the grassroots political campaigns that are moving quickly, operating on tight budgets and lack ample infrastructure and resources. It takes just one compromised staff member or volunteer password to spoil the confidentiality and security of an entire campaign. To help preserve election security, Keeper will now offer all political campaigns 30 percent off its business products with Keeper for Campaigns (subject to governing campaign finance laws).

Holiday Season Elevates Cybersecurity Risks for Individuals and Families

The approaching holiday shopping season - which begins as early as October for 1 in 5 consumers - is becoming increasingly long, and due to the volume of information exchanged online from travel arrangements and e-commerce shopping, increasingly risky. In fact, Deloitte expects online sales to increase 14 to 18 percent this holiday shopping season compared to last year. With the rise in connected toys and gaming, even holidays gifts themselves may pose greater security risks. To help families and individuals gain broader awareness of their own security posture, Keeper has created a free Data Breach Scan tool, enabling consumers to see whether their email and passwords have been stolen in a public data breach. Keeper is also offering individuals and families 20 percent off this month.

In support of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Keeper provided a few security tips and reminders:

Avoid using free Wi-Fi . Instead, use a personal hotspot, which is much more secure, and be sure to disable mobile Wi-Fi and Bluetooth when not in use to prevent connecting to unknown networks or peer-to-peer devices. If you do need to use a public network, always use a VPN.

. Instead, use a personal hotspot, which is much more secure, and be sure to disable mobile Wi-Fi and Bluetooth when not in use to prevent connecting to unknown networks or peer-to-peer devices. If you do need to use a public network, always use a VPN. Only shop on reputable shopping apps and websites. Look for the "https" URL and the padlock symbol.

Look for the "https" URL and the padlock symbol. Use Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) on all websites, applications and systems, whenever possible, for an extra layer of security.

on all websites, applications and systems, whenever possible, for an extra layer of security. Use biometrics only as a convenience feature , or as a second factor for authentication. Unlike passwords, faces and fingerprints can't be reset and therefore, they can't be used as a replacement for a password.

, or as a second factor for authentication. Unlike passwords, faces and fingerprints can't be reset and therefore, they can't be used as a replacement for a password. Never reuse a password. Cybercriminals keep dictionary lists of the most commonly used passwords. They also know that if they are successful in breaching a single account, they will often be able to access multiple accounts for the same person due to the high frequency of password reuse.

