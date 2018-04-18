Keeper Introduces New Tiers to Address Advanced Integration for the Enterprise

Keeper Business gives IT teams the ability to control everything through an Admin Console that lets them set role-based access policies and enforcements, perform security audits and review recent activity. Admins can create shared team folders, enforce basic two-factor authentication and count on a dedicated support team. Every user in the plan is also equipped with a secure vault and unlimited device syncing.

Keeper Enterprise provides the essential protections, configurations and integrations of Keeper Business plus these added benefits for more advanced or sophisticated enterprise systems:

Advanced enterprise-level two-factor authentication with Duo and RSA

Active Directory and LDAP synchronization for rapid user provisioning and maintenance

Single Sign-On (e.g. SAML 2.0) SSO integration with all major identity providers

Keeper Commander™ SDK/API for command-line control and customization

"Our new product tiers better address the needs of our market given how pervasive the pain points of passwords are across every-sized business and across every major industry sector," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security. "We are constantly working with customers to provide the right tools for rapid deployment, integration, visibility and control."

To learn more about which Keeper offering is best for your company, contact us at sales@keepersecurity.com.

ABOUT KEEPER SECURITY, INC.

Keeper Security is transforming the way businesses and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cyber theft. As the creator of Keeper, the leading password manager and digital vault, and KeeperChat, the world's most secure messaging app for all your devices, Keeper helps millions of people and thousands of businesses substantially mitigate the risk of a data breach and at the same time, enhance productivity. Keeper is a global innovator of zero-knowledge security software. Keeper is SOC-2 Certified and utilizes best-in-class encryption to safeguard its customers worldwide. Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector. Learn more at https://keepersecurity.com and https://keeperchat.com.

