Keeper Introduces Risk Management Dashboard for Enhanced Risk Visibility and Proactive Threat Mitigation

Dashboard offers administrators visibility into organizational security practices and compliance posture, supported by dynamic benchmarks and real-time risk assessments

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today announces the launch of its Risk Management Dashboard. This powerful new feature within the Keeper Admin Console empowers administrators with broad visibility into their organization's security practices and compliance posture, setting a new standard for streamlined cybersecurity management.

The Risk Management Dashboard provides an intuitive risk assessment score based on key metrics affecting the organization's risk profile including the deployment of end-user vaults, the utilization of password management tools and multi-factor authentication. Recognizing the diverse security landscapes, the dashboard automatically adapts to Single Sign-On (SSO) environments, ensuring tailored risk management.

Simplified Security Benchmarks

In an era where security threats evolve rapidly, Keeper's Risk Management Dashboard leverages a dynamic set of Keeper Security Benchmarks . These benchmarks are continually updated to reflect the latest security standards, helping organizations enforce the principle of least privilege and maintain top-tier security. Administrators receive actionable, easy-to-follow steps to address security gaps and strengthen credential protection.

Integration with Keeper's Advanced Reporting and Alerts Module (ARAM) elevates the dashboard's functionality by offering detailed views on security events. These include:

Curated view of the most critical security alerts

Frequency of occurrences

Unique user activities

30-day trends

This level of detail provides administrators with deep insights into credential security and potential threats, empowering organizations to proactively address vulnerabilities and maintain a robust security posture.

"Our new Risk Management Dashboard represents a significant leap forward in how organizations can manage and visualize their security posture. By integrating dynamic benchmarks and real-time risk assessments, we provide administrators with the critical insights and actionable recommendations they need to proactively mitigate security threats and ensure compliance," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. "This innovation underscores our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art security solutions that are both technically robust and user-centric to address the evolving needs of our customers."

Commitment to Customer-Driven Enhancements

The Risk Management Dashboard is the latest in a series of enhancements driven by Voice of the Customer (VoC) feedback. This commitment to listening and responding to user needs ensures that Keeper continues to deliver actionable intelligence and an exceptional user experience.

Learn more about Keeper's Risk Management Dashboard here .

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations globally. Keeper's intuitive solutions are built with end-to-end encryption to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our zero-trust privileged access management platform deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations, Keeper is the leader for password, passkey and secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Learn how our zero-trust and zero-knowledge solutions defend against cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com .

