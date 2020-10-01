Keeper Launches Major Cybersecurity Awareness & Education Campaign for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , provider of the highly-rated cybersecurity platform for preventing password related data breaches and cyberthreats, is promoting National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) with a series of educational and preventative resources for individuals and businesses .

"This year's National Cybersecurity Awareness Month is far more important than in years past. Our entire lives have gone digital, which means the attack surface has exponentially grown for enterprises, small businesses and individuals," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "We are arming our community and the public with the resources and foundational knowledge needed to remain secure as the world continues to live and work online."

Whether it's a login for video calls, collaboration software, social media accounts or Netflix, passwords have become the easiest targets in cyberattacks. In fact, weak or stolen passwords are the number one cause of data breaches and cyberthreats. The risks have been exacerbated this year as the pandemic forced the world to interact, work and socialize online.

Remote learning brings new set of problems for parents

The school year kicked off with a new standard: remote classrooms. While video conferencing services buckled down on security measures, students and their parents may not realize the importance of a secure password. To streamline and protect their information, Keeper is offering a 30 percent discount on family plans.

Significant increase in cyberthreats against enterprises and small businesses

The remote work force has critically reduced the effectiveness of organizations' security posture. Helping businesses better understand the risks and impacts, Keeper will be publishing its exclusive research , "Cybersecurity in the Remote Work Era: A Global Risk Report," in partnership with The Ponemon Institute on Tuesday, October 13 at 8 AM CT. The report details the concerning impact that remote work has had on the cybersecurity of businesses, as well as the key related challenges facing both IT security professionals and the general workforce.

Join industry experts as they unveil the US and UK results of Cybersecurity in the Remote Work Era: A Global Risk Report during two live webinars.

Prime Day shouldn't be prime time for cybercriminals

This month marks the first Fall date for Amazon's biggest shopping day. It also signifies an earlier and busier digital shopping season. Half of retailers expect consumers to start their holiday shopping as early as October, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation. For individuals looking to stay secure during the holiday season, Keeper is offering a free password scanning tool and a 30 percent discount on personal and family plans.

In support of NSCAM, Keeper reminds anyone with a digital presence to do the following:

Secure your passwords by using a robust password manager like Keeper to store all of your passwords and 2FA codes in a secure digital vault that only you can access from your device and eliminate password clutter.

by using a robust password manager like Keeper to store all of your passwords and 2FA codes in a secure digital vault that only you can access from your device and eliminate password clutter. Use two-factor authentication (2FA) on all devices and accounts that support it. If a password is stolen in a data breach and put up for sale on the Dark Web, cybercriminals can still access your passwords. With 2FA in place, even if a cybercriminal gets hold of a password, they won't be able to access the account without the second factor.

on all devices and accounts that support it. If a password is stolen in a data breach and put up for sale on the Dark Web, cybercriminals can still access your passwords. With 2FA in place, even if a cybercriminal gets hold of a password, they won't be able to access the account without the second factor. Avoid phishing scams by not clicking on any emails you don't recognize. People all over the world are being bombarded with novel coronavirus-related "phishing" (email), "smishing" (text messages), and "vishing" (phone) scams. During a major public crisis, it's easy for cybercriminals to cash in on people's fear and anxiety.

by not clicking on any emails you don't recognize. People all over the world are being bombarded with novel coronavirus-related "phishing" (email), "smishing" (text messages), and "vishing" (phone) scams. During a major public crisis, it's easy for cybercriminals to cash in on people's fear and anxiety. Stay Vigilant by continuing to update all software and back up your data. Make sure to continue adhering to the same level of cybersecurity protocols as you would at your employer's office.

Keeper will also be sharing tips and education all month long on social media and will be hosting a series of live stream interviews with cybersecurity experts and thought leaders on LinkedIn pertaining to the topics of:

Building a Culture of Cybersecurity

The Cybersecurity Job Landscape

Social Media and Cybersecurity

For more information about tools, tips, discounts or to register for the upcoming panels, visit https://www.keepersecurity.com/ncsam.html .

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. (Keeper) is the highly-rated and patented cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats. Keeper's zero-knowledge security and encryption software is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses across the globe to mitigate the risk of cybertheft, boost employee productivity and meet compliance standards.

