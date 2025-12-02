Keeper Named an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole's Leadership Compass Report for Non-Human Identity Management

Recognition underscores Keeper's zero-trust, zero-knowledge approach to securing machine identities and secrets across cloud-native and hybrid environments

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints, today announces that it has been named an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass: Non-Human Identity Management .

The report evaluated more than two dozen vendors addressing the emerging need to manage and secure machine and workload identities such as applications, containers, APIs, service accounts and scripts. Keeper earned recognition as an Overall Leader, as well as a Product Leader and Innovation Leader, highlighting the company's advanced capabilities in lifecycle governance, automation and cloud-native integrations through Keeper Secrets Manager .

"Machine identities now outnumber human users by orders of magnitude, creating a new and urgent frontier in cybersecurity," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Keeper's recognition as an Overall Leader reflects the strength of our zero-trust and zero-knowledge architecture and our focus on securing every identity, both human and machine, across modern infrastructure."

Keeper's zero-knowledge encryption model keeps data and encryption keys fully separated and under the customer's control. This design removes vendor trust from the equation – even Keeper cannot access customer secrets – enabling organizations to centralize Non-Human Identity (NHI) and secrets management without adding exposure or supply chain risk. As automation accelerates and machine identities proliferate, this zero-trust, zero-knowledge foundation ensures that security scales with growth, rather than limiting it.

This capability is critical as the number of NHIs, from DevOps tools to AI pipelines, continues to grow, introducing new complexity into how organizations manage access and secrets. Keeper Secrets Manager provides comprehensive lifecycle control for these identities, eliminating hardcoded credentials and unmanaged secrets that often reside in infrastructure-as-code repositories and CI/CD pipelines.

Keeper's architecture enables secrets to be programmatically managed and rotated based on identity, policy and runtime context, ensuring secure, ephemeral access that supports zero-trust principles and compliance frameworks such as NIST SP 800-53 and ISO 27001.

Technical Strengths Highlighted in the Report

Zero-knowledge encryption with FIPS 140-3 validated cryptography, ensuring complete client-side encryption of all data. Keeper's design isolates encryption keys and vault data at the client level, preventing any centralized access, which serves as a critical safeguard in unified management environments.

Comprehensive lifecycle management for virtual machines, containers, microservices and CI/CD agents, with automated discovery, classification and deprovisioning.

Deep DevOps integration through native support for Jenkins, GitHub Actions, GitLab, CircleCI, Bitbucket Pipelines and Azure DevOps.

Advanced analytics and compliance capabilities featuring real-time risk dashboards, behavioral anomaly detection, SIEM integration and alignment with key cybersecurity and data protection frameworks, helping organizations meet requirements under GDPR, HIPAA and PCI DSS.

Scalable, cloud-native infrastructure with availability across AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.

"Keeper's recognition in this report reinforces how quickly identity security is evolving," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Identity security is no longer limited to people. Non-human identities, AI agents and DevOps tools require access to data with least privilege controls and governance. Keeper's platform is designed to secure these interactions by default so organizations can rely on automation without increasing risk."

This recognition reflects Keeper's broader innovation in identity and access security. Keeper's platform extends beyond traditional privileged access management to provide full lifecycle governance for both human and machine identities, all within a zero-knowledge architecture that unifies management without centralizing risk. By leveraging the KeeperPAM privileged access management platform, organizations gain unified visibility, real-time control and zero-trust enforcement across every credential and connection in their environment – both human and machine.

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass: Non-Human Identity Management identifies Keeper as one of only nine Overall Leaders in this rapidly expanding market segment, recognizing the company's technical excellence, market momentum and commitment to advancing modern identity security.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity software companies that protects thousands of organizations and millions of people in over 150 countries. Keeper is a pioneer of zero-knowledge and zero-trust security built for any IT environment. Its core offering, KeeperPAM®, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects all users, devices and infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognized for its innovation in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), Keeper secures passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints with role-based enforcement policies, least privilege and just-in-time access. Learn why Keeper is trusted by leading organizations to defend against modern adversaries at KeeperSecurity.com .

