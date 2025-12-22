Keeper Security 2025 Retrospective: A Year of Momentum, Modernization and Identity-First Innovation

Keeper advanced its unified privileged access management platform, expanded its global reach and delivered research that shaped how organizations approach modern identity security

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints, reflects on 2025 as a year of meaningful growth. Amid an increase in credential-based attacks, rapid AI adoption and the operational demands of hybrid environments, Keeper strengthened its Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform, expanded its global footprint and conducted industry research that shaped how organizations approach identity-first defense.

"This year's results reflect the relentless dedication of our global team and the trust placed in us by the thousands of organizations that rely on Keeper to secure their most sensitive systems and data," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "We're proud of what we accomplished together and deeply grateful to our customers, partners and employees for propelling Keeper to its position as a leader in identity and access management."

A Turning Point for Privileged Access

One of the year's defining moments was Keeper's debut in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management. The recognition aligned with the evolution of KeeperPAM® , which brought enterprise password management, secrets management, connection management, zero-trust network access, remote browser isolation and endpoint privilege controls into a unified, cloud-native platform.

Organizations globally adopted KeeperPAM to modernize privileged access with zero-trust and zero-knowledge security that doesn't carry the complexity associated with legacy PAM tools. Throughout the year, Keeper advanced its platform with cutting-edge capabilities. Endpoint Privilege Manager enables precise, just-in-time elevation while reducing the risks associated with local admin rights. Keeper Forcefield , which is the only product of its kind in the industry, protects against memory-based attacks on Windows machines.

Keeper also expanded visibility and control over privileged sessions through KeeperAI™ , built on a Sovereign AI framework, which enables real-time, agentic AI threat detection and response, ensuring that high-risk sessions are automatically terminated and all user activity is analyzed and categorized. As teams began using AI in operational and development workflows, Keeper added support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) within Keeper Secrets Manager. Keeper's integration allows customers' third-party AI tools, such as local or cloud-based assistants, to securely retrieve or manage secrets stored in their vault without compromising Keeper's zero-knowledge security architecture.

Platform enhancements, such as bidirectional One-Time Share , improved biometric login with passkeys , a WearOS smartwatch app , a QR-code WiFi records and refinements to mobile and vault experiences, reflected Keeper's ongoing commitment to balancing usability with continuous security improvements. Keeper also deepened integrations across the cybersecurity ecosystem, including new connections with CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM , Google Security Operations and Microsoft Sentinel , helping organizations incorporate privileged access telemetry into broader detection and response workflows. The company's commitment to strong encryption was reaffirmed by achieving FIPS 140-3 validation of its cryptographic module.

"2025 was a pivotal year for our engineering teams as we advanced our unified privileged access platform and delivered capabilities that measurably strengthen our customers' defenses," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "With KeeperAI, we moved real-time threat detection directly into privileged sessions. We expanded endpoint protection, modernized secure connections and continued to harden secrets management and zero-trust access across the platform. These improvements are the result of focused, disciplined engineering and constant feedback from customers. We've built a PAM platform that's fast, scalable and secure by design, and we're just getting started."

Global Growth and Recognition

Keeper's platform evolution translated into substantial global growth. The company surpassed four million paid users , with strong adoption across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Growth in Japan was particularly notable, where Keeper tripled annual recurring revenue and expanded its footprint across finance, telecommunications, manufacturing and the public sector.

Keeper strengthened its global distribution network through its upscaled Partner Program , adding new reseller and distributor relationships across the United States, Canada, France, Spain, Singapore, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. The company also enhanced its public-sector presence, earning placement on the CISA Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Approved Product List , joining the Secure by Design Pledge and welcoming experienced security leaders including Chief Information Security Officer Shane Barney , Federal Advisory Board member David Epperson and Chief Revenue Officer Tim Strickland .

Keeper's contributions across product innovation, identity security and research were recognized by industry analysts and award programs throughout the year. In addition to Keeper's debut on the Gartner Magic Quadrant, Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) highlighted Keeper for deployment ease, architecture and customer satisfaction. GigaOm named Keeper the Overall Leader in its Password Management Radar Report for the fourth consecutive year and KuppingerCole recognized Keeper as an Overall Leader in its 2025 Leadership Compass Report for Non-Human Identity Management. Keeper also received honors from the Computing Security Awards , Cybersecurity Excellence Awards , Fortress Cybersecurity Awards , Global InfoSec Awards and the Globee Awards, alongside consumer-focused recognition from Newsweek , CHIP (DE) and Connect Professional .

Industry Research Provides Data-Driven Insights

Keeper continues to invest in research that explores the challenges and realities for modern security teams. Keeper's insight report, Navigating a Hybrid Authentication Landscape , examined how organizations are balancing passwords, passkeys and hybrid identity environments as authentication systems evolve. Securing Privileged Access: The Key to Modern Enterprise Defense detailed the motivations and challenges associated with scaling PAM programs including cloud adoption, operational maturity and the impact of privileged access on overall risk. Perspectives gathered directly from security professionals at three major industry trade shows informed Identity, AI and Zero Trust: Cybersecurity Perspectives from Infosecurity Europe, Black Hat USA and it-sa Expo&Congress , offering a multi-region view into how identity and AI are shaping the next phase of security strategy.

The AI in Schools: Balancing Adoption With Risk study, conducted for Keeper's Flex Your Cyber initiative, provided essential data on how educational institutions are managing AI cybersecurity in learning environments – highlighting concerning gaps in access controls and security awareness. The public service initiative is designed to support students, families and educators in learning about cybersecurity. It provides accessible resources to help communities navigate emerging digital risks and strengthen foundational security habits, aligning with Keeper's broader mission to advance identity security across both enterprise and consumer environments.

Identity Security on the Global Stage

Keeper's partnership with Atlassian Williams Racing continued to bring identity security into high-performance environments where data integrity and split-second decision-making are essential. Keeper and Williams extended their multi-year agreement this year, reinforcing a shared commitment to securing the data, systems and competitive insights that power modern Formula 1 operations.

Highlighting the authenticity of the partnership, the team implemented KeeperPAM to protect sensitive engineering and performance information across trackside and distributed environments, helping safeguard critical systems relied upon by race engineers, strategists and support teams. Co-branded content released throughout the season, featuring drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, Team Principal James Vowles and Keeper CTO and Co-founder Craig Lurey, helped introduce identity security concepts to a global Formula 1 audience in an accessible and engaging way.

Keeper was proud to support the team through a standout season. In 2025, Atlassian Williams Racing earned fifth place in the Constructors' Championship, marking a significant step forward in the team's resurgence. The included two podium finishes, with drivers Albon and Sainz securing eighth and ninth place in the Drivers' Championship respectively, demonstrating consistent performance and momentum throughout the year.

Looking to the Year Ahead

Keeper enters 2026 focused on helping organizations secure every user, device and connection through a unified, zero-trust and zero-knowledge vault. Building on a year of meaningful innovation, global growth and expanded research, the company will continue advancing AI-driven capabilities, strengthening privileged access controls and supporting customers as identity security becomes increasingly important to both individuals and organizations worldwide.

"As we look ahead to 2026, we remain committed to advancing zero-trust cybersecurity and empowering organizations to defend against modern threats with confidence," said Guccione. "Identity sits at the center of every attack surface, and Keeper is uncompromising in our efforts to protect it. We will continue delivering innovative capabilities that strengthen privileged access, simplify security for users and teams, and ensure our customers can operate with confidence as cyber threats grow more frequent and sophisticated, backed by the power of AI."

