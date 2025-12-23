Keeper Security Achieves FedRAMP® High Authorization, Strengthening Protection for High-Impact Federal Systems

Authorization expands Keeper's ability to safeguard high-impact federal systems with industry-leading privileged access management

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints, today announces its Keeper Security Government Cloud (KSGC) platform has been authorized at the FedRAMP® High baseline, enabling federal civilian agencies to protect high-impact unclassified data as defined under FIPS 199 and FedRAMP High baselines.

This designation marks a significant advancement in Keeper's public sector mission, expanding the company's ability to secure mission-critical systems essential to law enforcement, emergency response and critical infrastructure protection. It builds on Keeper's FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, achieved in August 2022, and affirms its commitment to meeting the most stringent U.S. federal cybersecurity standards.

"Achieving FedRAMP High Authorization underscores Keeper's readiness to protect agencies operating in the most demanding environments," said Zoya Schaller, Director of Cybersecurity Compliance at Keeper. "This authorization validates the maturity of our security program and the differentiating strength of our technical and organizational controls. We're proud to help federal organizations advance their missions with confidence."

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) establishes a unified approach for evaluating, authorizing and continuously monitoring the security of cloud services used by federal agencies. The High Impact designation applies to systems where unauthorized access or disruption could cause severe or catastrophic harm to agency operations, assets or individuals. Keeper's authorization confirms that KSGC has been assessed against and meets the FedRAMP High baseline controls defined in NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5, enabling agencies to strengthen their zero-trust adoption and accelerate secure cloud transformation.

KSGC is a unified, cloud-native zero-trust PAM platform that combines:

Password, passkey and secrets management

AI-enabled privileged session monitoring

Zero-trust network access

Endpoint privilege management

Remote browser isolation

With these capabilities, agencies can enforce least-privilege access, mitigate credential sprawl and gain real-time visibility into privileged activity across their environments.

KSGC integrates seamlessly with federal identity providers and supports CAC and PIV smart card authentication, enabling agencies to align with federal identity assurance requirements, such as FIPS 201 and NIST SP 800-63. Built on Keeper's zero-trust and zero-knowledge architecture, KSGC ensures users maintain exclusive control over their data and encryption keys. The platform delivers a human-centric approach to cybersecurity that protects against ransomware and insider threats, providing actionable cybersecurity insights. KSGC supports agencies in meeting Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) mandates and Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) reporting obligations, including role-based access controls and multi-factor authentication, while supporting strict regulatory frameworks such as NIST and International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

"As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, agencies need cloud-native, zero-trust solutions that deliver speed, simplicity and strength," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Keeper is honored to protect the public sector's data, systems, professionals and warfighters who safeguard the U.S. government, its allies and citizens."

Keeper's FedRAMP High Authorization complements a broad range of independent validations and certifications including FIPS 140-3, GovRAMP Authorization, SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 attestation, ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018, and inclusion on the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Approved Products List. Keeper protects more than 100,000 organizations globally, including leading federal agencies such as the Departments of Justice, Energy, Transportation and the Interior, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

The Keeper Security Government Cloud is available on the FedRAMP Marketplace . Learn more about Keeper's public-sector solutions at KeeperSecurity.com/federal-government .

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is a leading cybersecurity software company that protects thousands of organizations and millions of people in more than 150 countries. Keeper delivers a powerful zero-trust and zero-knowledge solution built to meet the stringent requirements of public sector IT environments. Its flagship offering, KeeperPAM®, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects users, devices and critical infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognized in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Privileged Access Management, Keeper combines robust compliance with unmatched visibility and control. With industry-leading certifications, including FedRAMP and GovRAMP Authorization, Keeper provides the security assurance public sector organizations require. Learn why organizations across government and education trust Keeper to defend against today's sophisticated adversaries at KeeperSecurity.com .

