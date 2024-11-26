Keeper Security and Sherweb Forge Partnership to Strengthen Cybersecurity Solutions for MSPs

The partnership brings advanced password management and cybersecurity solutions to Sherweb's marketplace, empowering MSPs to protect SMB clients with features like multi-factor authentication and zero-knowledge encryption

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of cloud-based zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, secrets, connections and privileged access, today announces a strategic partnership with Sherweb , a recognized cloud marketplace leader. This partnership enables Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to access Keeper's robust cybersecurity solutions through Sherweb's marketplace, streamlining access to security offerings to better safeguard both MSPs and their small-to-medium business (SMB) clients from cyber threats like phishing and credential theft.

Sherweb's platform will now offer KeeperMSP®, a solution purpose-built to provide password security and zero-knowledge encryption, helping MSPs protect digital credentials – including passwords, passkeys and secrets – with ease and effectiveness. This solution includes advanced security features such as multi-factor authentication, end-to-end encryption, random password generation and secure password sharing, all critical tools in defending against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Keeper's platform is a human-centric solution for consumers and organizations of all sizes. Powered by a zero-trust framework and zero-knowledge security, Keeper leverages best-in-class protection to reduce the risk of damaging data breaches. Quick to deploy, the platform scales to meet the needs of any organization, integrating seamlessly into any data environment – single-cloud, multi-cloud or hybrid – as well as any security stack.

"We are pleased to join Sherweb's marketplace and help strengthen the cybersecurity posture of MSPs, both in the region and globally," said Steve Beckmeier, Vice President of North America Sales at Keeper Security. "We continue to evolve our signature MSP platform to help MSPs protect themselves and their clients by providing a highly secure and easy-to-use product to combat the persistent threat of cyber attacks."

"Our partnership with Keeper aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering top-tier cybersecurity solutions that are easy to manage and tailored for MSPs," said Benji Germain, VP of Product at Sherweb. "By bringing Keeper into our marketplace, we're empowering MSPs to enhance client protection while simplifying the management of critical credentials."

Keeper was co-founded in Chicago, IL in 2011 by CEO Darren Guccione and CTO Craig Lurey. The company now provides a full suite of award-winning consumer and business offerings for password, secrets and privileged connection management, as well as differentiators that set Keeper even farther apart from its competitors including remote browser isolation, dark web monitoring, secure file storage, single-sign on integration, compliance reporting and detailed event logs.

This collaboration positions Sherweb as a trusted partner for MSPs, delivering value-driven, secure, and convenient solutions for their clients' evolving security needs. MSPs can now access KeeperMSP through Sherweb's marketplace , benefiting from a zero-trust framework, zero-knowledge security, role-based access controls and remote connection management, all within a single, easy-to-deploy platform.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations globally. Keeper's intuitive solutions are built with end-to-end encryption to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our zero-trust privileged access management platform deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations, Keeper is the leader for password, passkey and secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Learn how our zero-trust and zero-knowledge solutions defend against cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com .

Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com

Follow Keeper: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn X YouTube TikTok

About Sherweb

Since 1998, Sherweb has been connecting businesses with IT solutions tailored to their needs. Our growing team of over 1,400 experts help our reseller partners succeed with software from leading brands and value-added services that help them offload technical operations and extend their cloud expertise, from tech support to cybersecurity.

Media Contact

Katherine Benfield

ICR for Keeper Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Keeper Security