Keeper Security Appoints Gerardo A. Dada as New Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Market Expansion in 2022

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage and messaging, today announced the appointment of Gerardo A. Dada as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Dada will be tasked with elevating the company's position as a trusted market leader in password security with a broader product offering.

"We are excited to welcome Gerardo to the Keeper leadership team given his deep industry experience and successful track record of proliferating sector-leading brands," said Keeper Security CEO and Co-founder, Darren Guccione. "Gerardo's marketing expertise and impressive track record will further strengthen our existing partnerships and continue accelerating Keeper's growth. The year 2022 will be transformative for us."

As a seasoned tech marketing professional, Dada has been at the center of the web, mobile, social and cloud revolutions. He boasts over 20 years of experience in the tech marketing space, having worked for both startups and major industry names such as SolarWinds, Microsoft, Rackspace, Vignette and Bazaarvoice. Most recently, Dada was CMO at DataCore, an Insight Partners portfolio company and the pioneer of software-defined storage. Prior to this, he was VP of Product Marketing and Strategy at SolarWinds.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Keeper Security, and I look forward to maximizing the incredible expansion opportunities the company has in the identity and access management space," Dada said. "Having clearly established itself as the market-leading password security and encryption solution, Keeper is well-positioned to expand into adjacent areas. I look forward to working with the rest of the leadership team to take Keeper to new heights."

For more information on Keeper Security and its offerings, please visit https://keepersecurity.com

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cybertheft and data breaches. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering enterprise password management, role-based access control, event tracking, dark web monitoring, secure file storage, secrets management and encrypted messaging. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager (2019, 2020, 2021) & Editors' Choice (2019, 2020, 2021), U.S. News & World Report's Best Overall Password Manager (2021), and the Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award (2020), Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2, FIPS 140-2 and ISO 27001 Certified. Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector.

