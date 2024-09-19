Keeper Security Appoints James Edwards as Senior Director of Engineering

Edwards will advance Keeper's mission to empower organizations with industry-leading privileged access management and robust cybersecurity solutions

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , a leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Edwards as Senior Director of Engineering. Edwards joins Keeper Security from Delinea, where he worked as the Director of Software Engineering for more than six years. Edwards' proven track record and extensive expertise in software development and engineering management make him a crucial addition to Keeper's growing team.

Previously, Edwards held the Director of Software Development position at Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services and senior positions at Symantec and Altiris. Throughout his career, Edwards has played a key role in creating and managing innovative security products and IT management platforms.

"We are pleased to welcome James to Keeper as our Senior Director of Engineering," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. "His vast experience in engineering and product development will help us further our mission to provide industry-leading Privileged Access Management (PAM) without the complexity of traditional PAM solutions. We look forward to James' contributions as we deepen our position as an innovative leader in cybersecurity."

Edwards' appointment comes amid Keeper's continued growth and product innovation. For the second consecutive year, analyst firm Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) named KeeperPAM a Value Leader in its 2024 EMA PAM Radar™ Report, recognizing KeeperPAM for its product strength and cost-efficiency. Keeper also received accolades for its enterprise password manager, with GigaOm naming Keeper Security a Leader in its Radar Report for Enterprise Password Management for the third consecutive year.

As 92% of global IT and security leaders report seeing an increase in cyber attacks year-over-year, the need for robust cybersecurity capabilities – including enterprise password management, secrets management and privileged connection management – has never been greater.

"As the threat landscape evolves at an alarming rate, the need for PAM capabilities increases," said Edwards. "Yet traditional PAM products are expensive, overly complex and difficult to deploy – creating barriers to adoption. Keeper is leading the way toward the future of PAM with a solution that is cost-effective, fast provisioning, easy to use, provides pervasive visibility and is built with world-class security. I'm delighted to join Keeper's talented team on their mission to build world-class, user-centric cybersecurity software."

Edwards' leadership will be instrumental in advancing Keeper Security's mission to deliver cutting-edge cyber protection for organizations of all sizes. Learn more about KeeperPAM and Keeper Security's full suite of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations around the world. Keeper's affordable and easy-to-use solutions are built on a foundation of end-to-end encryption, zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our next-generation privileged access management solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging.

