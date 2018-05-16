Keeper Security Awarded GSA IT Schedule 70 Contract

As cyber-attacks increase in frequency and passwords continue to be the number one entry point for hackers, organizations have a duty to protect themselves and their employees. Given the sensitive nature of government work, it's imperative that employees have access to tools that help mitigate these risks and ease headaches often associated with having to remember multiple, complex passwords.

"We currently work with several government agencies. Now, all government agencies will have streamlined access to source and utilize Keeper Password Manager," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "We know how essential it is to protect passwords and sensitive information at the federal government level. We look forward to broadening Keeper's coverage to protect the U.S. Government and its staff against password-related breaches and safeguard sensitive files, photos and videos. Our GSA contract compliments our existing SAM and SOC certifications."

Passwords are still the most widely used authentication method within government agencies. Researchers have found that the average adult possesses more than 25 active online accounts and that 42 percent tend to remember their passwords without storing them anywhere1. Considering more than 80 percent of data breaches are due to weak passwords and poor password management practices, a password manager is a vital tool to protect sensitive government assets.

"We've worked diligently with GSA to list Keeper on IT Schedule 70 because we strongly believe in protecting our government's sensitive and confidential information," said Michael Chester, Director of Business Development at Keeper Security. "All government agencies now have access to Keeper software to protect their passwords, sensitive documents and other digital assets on all mobile devices and computers. A shorter procurement cycle can mean the difference in getting protected now versus trying to recover from a breach later, something no one should have to deal with, especially when it involves sensitive government accounts."

Keeper can be found by typing "Keeper Security" into the GSA eBuy search portal found here or through our contract number 47QTCA18D00C9.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cyber theft. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-knowledge security and encryption products covering password management, digital file storage and messaging. Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets which mitigates the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2 Certified and is also certified for use by the Federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM) and the General Services Administration (GSA). Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector. Learn more at https://keepersecurity.com and https://keeperchat.com.

