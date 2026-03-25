Keeper Security Celebrates 18 Industry Award Wins at RSA Conference 2026

Keeper recognized as Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company and KeeperPAM named Most Advanced Privileged Access Management solution

CHICAGO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security and Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform, today celebrates 18 prestigious industry award wins as the company exhibits at RSA Conference 2026, cementing its position as a leader in next-generation cybersecurity.

Global InfoSec Awards, Presented by Cyber Defense Magazine

Trailblazing Cybersecurity Company

Most Advanced Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Cutting Edge AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solution

Market Innovator - Zero Trust

Next-Gen Encryption

Next-Gen Privileged Account Security

Globee Cybersecurity Awards

Password Management

AI Application for Identity and Access Management

Cybersecurity Research Publication

Security Software

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company

Agentic AI Security

Session Monitoring and Recording

Zero Trust Security

Privileged Access Management

Identity and Access Management

Secret and Credential Management

Non-Human Identity Management Solution

These awards highlight Keeper's leadership in identity security and privileged access protection, reflecting the company's focus on delivering a unified, cloud-native platform that protects credentials, infrastructure secrets and privileged sessions across modern, hybrid environments. The recognition underscores the growing importance of securing identities and privileged access as organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

"Keeper Security embodies three major features the judges look for in winners," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. "Understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and empowering customers with next-gen innovation that helps mitigate cyber risk and stay ahead of cybercriminals."

"Congratulations to Keeper Security and the 2026 winners for their exceptional contributions to strengthening our digital world," said San Madan, President of the Globee Awards. "Your innovation, dedication, and leadership continue to advance cybersecurity and inspire progress across industries. We are proud to recognize and celebrate your success."

"We congratulate Keeper Security on this outstanding achievement in the 'Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company' category of the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "As we celebrate 10 years of recognizing excellence in cybersecurity, Keeper's innovation, commitment, and leadership set a powerful example for the entire industry."

Keeper's privileged access management platform, KeeperPAM, is a cloud-native, AI-enabled solution that unifies password management, secrets management and privileged session management within Keeper's encrypted vault architecture. The platform consolidates critical identity and access controls into a single system, allowing organizations to manage privileged credentials, infrastructure secrets and remote connections with centralized visibility, strong encryption and least-privilege enforcement. It also incorporates AI-powered threat detection, advanced encryption and automated credential management to help security teams reduce risk, streamline operations and meet compliance requirements.

"Identity has become the primary attack surface in modern cybersecurity," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "These awards reflect the work our team has done to build a platform that secures credentials, secrets and privileged access in a single architecture. Organizations need visibility and control across every identity, every device and every environment, and that's exactly what we're focused on delivering."

Visit Keeper Security at RSAC 2026

To learn more about Keeper's award-winning zero-trust and zero-knowledge PAM solution – including new capabilities such as KeeperDB for secure database access and management – visit Keeper at Booth #1535 in the South Expo Hall at this year's RSA Conference. The event takes place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA, from March 23 to March 26.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity software companies that protects thousands of organizations and millions of people in over 150 countries. Keeper is a pioneer of zero-knowledge and zero-trust security built for any IT environment. Its core offering, KeeperPAM®, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects all users, devices and infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognized for its innovation in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), Keeper secures passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints with role-based enforcement policies, least privilege and just-in-time access. Learn why Keeper is trusted by leading organizations to defend against modern adversaries at KeeperSecurity.com.

Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com

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Media Contact

Katherine Benfield

ICR for Keeper Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Keeper Security