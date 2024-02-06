Keeper® Security Connects with Apple Vision Pro for Secure and Seamless Access to Apps and Websites

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today announces users can log in to Apple Vision Pro™ applications with Keeper, providing secure and seamless access to content on the revolutionary new device.

As spatial computing becomes a reality and blends the physical world with virtual experiences, securing this evolving form of computing is critical. Using Keeper with Apple Vision Pro provides the same login experience and autofill capabilities users know from their mobile devices and computers, ensuring secure access to a user's preferred applications and websites. Once connected to Apple Vision Pro, KeeperFill automatically fills credentials, enhancing the Apple Vision Pro user experience.

"Apple Vision Pro has ushered in a new era of computing along with a fresh approach to how people interact with technology," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security. "Keeper is thrilled to be a part of this by providing a seamless, secure and encrypted login experience through our Apple Vision Pro-compatible app."

Accessing existing logins with Apple Vision Pro is simple. Users can search for Keeper in the App Store, download the app to their device and log in using their Keeper master password. Business customers can also seamlessly login to Keeper with their single sign-on (SSO) solution. For enhanced security and streamlined usability across all devices, Keeper users can simply set their default password autofill settings to use Keeper instead of iCloud Keychain.

Keeper remains on the cutting edge of streamlined access for all users, on all devices. With the Keeper application for Apple Vision Pro launching in tandem with this new technology, users can maintain the ease of access that Keeper is known for, while embarking on a new adventure with spatial computing.

About Keeper Security
Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations around the world. Keeper's affordable and easy-to-use solutions are built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our next-generation privileged access management solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging.

