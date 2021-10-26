Keeper Security Expands Leadership Team with Tristen Yancey as VP of Public Sector

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage and messaging, announced today the appointment of Tristen Yancey, the company's new Vice President of Public Sector.

Ms.Yancey will be responsible for the sales and business development of the company's federal, state, local and higher education business. With over 25 years of public sector experience, Yancey has a strong track record of providing technology expertise to government agencies and educational institutions.

"We are thrilled to have Tristen join our team at Keeper Security," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security. "Her expertise, enthusiasm and dedication to Keeper's innovation in the public sector, combined with her deep experience in the industry is an asset for the company's leadership and growth among government agencies and educational institutions."

Prior to joining Keeper, Yancey was the Regional Vice President of Public Sector at Flexera through the acquisition of BDNA where she was the Director of Civilian Agencies for nine years. At Flexera, she was responsible for the sales, marketing and business development of the company's public sector business.

"I am excited to bring my skills and expertise to Keeper Security to support the company's hypergrowth within the public sector," said Tristen Yancey, VP Public Sector at Keeper Security. "With today's spotlight on zero-trust cybersecurity, Keeper is leading the charge to provide the highest degree of cybersecurity defense and protection to government entities, and I am honored to be able to advance its solutions."

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cybertheft and data breaches. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering enterprise password management, role-based access control, event tracking, dark web monitoring, secure file storage, secrets management and encrypted messaging. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager (2019, 2020, 2021) & Editors' Choice (2019, 2020, 2021), U.S. News & World Report's Best Overall Password Manager (2021), and the Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award (2020), Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2, FIPS 140-2 and ISO 27001 Certified. Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector

