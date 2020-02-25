Keeper Security Honored with Four InfoSec Awards at the RSA Conference 2020

Best Product in Password Management

Best Product for SMB Cybersecurity

Publisher's Choice for Chief Executive of the Year

Most Innovative CTO of the Year

The full list of winners can be found at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/ .

"The InfoSec Awards are among the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world, and we are honored to have won in not just one, but four different categories," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security. "We couldn't be more pleased to be recognized as Infosec Innovators and leaders in the industry."

"Cybercrime is heading into the tens of billions of records stolen, and the overwhelming majority of successful data breaches involve stolen or compromised passwords. We are proud to recognize Keeper Security as an innovator in password management and security," said Pierlugi Paganini, Editor-in-Chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

"Keeper Security embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Join Keeper this week at RSAC , Booth #2145, South Expo. Keeper will display its trophies, share actionable security insights and conduct informational sessions on how its robust, easy-to-deploy platform can help organizations prevent password-related data breaches.

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is the market-leading, top-rated cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats. Keeper's zero-knowledge security and encryption software is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses across the globe to mitigate the risk of cybertheft, boost employee productivity and meet compliance standards. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager of the Year & Editors' Choice, PCWorld's Editors' Choice and InfoSec Publisher's Choice Award for Password Management, Keeper is SOC-2 and ISO 27001 Certified and is also listed for use by the U.S. federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Learn more at https://keepersecurity.com.

