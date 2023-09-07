Keeper Security Introduces Major Password Manager Update for iOS

Performance boost for large vaults, advanced search, accessibility and workflow improvements for iOS users

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today announces the Keeper Password Manager app for iOS now features a brand new, more modern User Interface (UI). This highly-anticipated release includes improved usability, smart searching and faster sync times for customers with large vaults, such as Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Promoting a sleek new look and a more intuitive user experience, the updates are designed to make it easier to take advantage of Keeper's powerful password and passkey management features, with enhanced clarity and searchability.

"We are excited about this update for iOS that will enhance user experience without sacrificing our world-class security," said Keeper CTO and Co-Founder, Craig Lurey. "The overhaul gives a fresh, updated look with modern styling that is consistent with other Keeper solutions and allows our users to take full advantage of Keeper's powerful features. Our engineering and design team has done an amazing job increasing the performance and functionality of the app while staying mindful of the importance of the familiarity and consistency Keeper users are accustomed to."

Keeper has also made iOS device-specific improvements to enhance the mobile app experience. Upon logging in, users are presented with friendly elements and a clean design for easy reading and navigation on smaller screens. Most notable may be the performance improvements demonstrated in the initial login to a large vault - enabling users to sync, view and search their vaults with lightning speed - even if they have tens of thousands of records.

Highlights to the updated UI include:

Friendlier Interface: Keeper's streamlined UI reduces grid lines, and introduces cleaner colors and adjustable panes.

Keeper's streamlined UI reduces grid lines, and introduces cleaner colors and adjustable panes. Streamlined Usability: More efficient user workflows reduce the number of clicks necessary to complete a task.

More efficient user workflows reduce the number of clicks necessary to complete a task. Accessibility and Inclusion: Upgraded UI provides colors, contrast and font/icon sizes compliant with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) standards.

Just like with Keeper's Web and Desktop apps, iOS users can now choose record and folder colors for improved organization. Icons in the app have been updated to be friendlier, more informative and consistent across all of Keeper's platforms. Keeper encourages users to visit the app store and update their software to experience the exciting new features.

For more information about Keeper's password management platform and the new updates, please visit Keeper's Documentation Portal and Release Notes.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations around the world. Keeper's affordable and easy-to-use solutions are built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our next-generation privileged access management solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Learn more at KeeperSecurity.com .

Media Contact

Christian Morley

[email protected]

SOURCE Keeper Security