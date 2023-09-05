Keeper Security Joins Forces With Atera to Provide Robust Cybersecurity Solutions to Managed Service Providers

News provided by

Keeper Security

05 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

Through the integration, Keeper Security enhances its ability to serve MSP customers globally

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords and passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today announces its latest integration with AI-powered IT management software provider Atera. Leveraging Atera's all-in-one platform for IT teams and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), this strategic integration with Keeper aims to enhance the cybersecurity landscape for businesses worldwide and ensure unparalleled protection against ever-evolving cyber threats.

Designed exclusively for managed service providers, the powerful and easy-to-use KeeperMSP enables MSPs to protect their customers' and their own passwords and sensitive data in secure, encrypted vaults. MSPs can provision, manage and audit all of their customers from a central admin console, while still maintaining stringent privacy and security policies for their users. Keeper uses a zero-trust and zero-knowledge security model, with a unique encryption and data segregation framework. The solution can be implemented within minutes and seamlessly integrates with any technology infrastructure to prevent security breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance.

Atera was built to streamline the work of IT teams and MSPs, helping them find and evaluate the most relevant software applications for their specific requirements. With KeeperMSP added to the Atera App Center, Keeper is more easily accessible to the broad Atera installed base. Part of Atera's Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform, the App Center provides a marketplace for discovering, evaluating, and deploying cutting-edge software applications that enhance productivity and innovation–enabling IT professionals to achieve 10X efficiency through streamlined billing, installation and updates.

"This partnership between Keeper Security and Atera brings together two industry-leading companies, each renowned for their commitment to delivering top-notch technology solutions to MSPs," said Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder, Keeper Security. "This integration marks a significant milestone, promising a comprehensive, seamless experience for MSPs seeking robust protection and efficient IT management capabilities."

"By adding Keeper Security to our Atera App Center, we demonstrate our strong commitment to meeting a wide range of customer requirements and improving cybersecurity measures," said Gil Pekelman, CEO and co-founder, Atera. "With their expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence, Keeper Security is the perfect partner to help us offer an exceptional range of top-tier solutions. Our dedication to enhancing cybersecurity is reinforced by this valuable partnership."

Keeper's integration with Atera allows an MSP to obtain billing and usage information through rich technical APIs, making billing and reconciliation simpler for MSPs that deliver multiple products and services. Customers can manage Keeper installations and software updates  directly through Atera, so an MSP can create and install accounts, track current and monthly usage, and keep Keeper updated on all of its clients' computers and devices. By simplifying the billing process, MSPs can spend less time on billing and more time focused on providing the best cybersecurity to their clients.

KeeperMSP offerings through Atera include:

  • KeeperPAM™ privileged access management
  • Keeper Password Manager
  • Keeper Secrets Manager
  • Keeper Connection Manager
  • Compliance Reporting
  • KeeperChat® encrypted and ephemeral messaging
  • Advanced Reporting & Alerts Module
  • BreachWatch® dark web monitoring
  • Secure File Storage
  • Hosting in any of Keeper's global data centers

To learn more about Atera and Keeper Security, please visit www.atera.com.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for organizations around the world with next-generation privileged access management. Keeper's zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity solutions are FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorized, FIPS 140-2 validated, as well as SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified. Keeper deploys in minutes, not months, and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by thousands of organizations to protect every user on every device, Keeper is the industry leader for best-in-class password management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging.  Learn more at KeeperSecurity.com.

About Atera

Atera is a leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered IT management software designed to simplify and optimize IT management processes for IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs). Through a unified platform, Atera enables its customers to efficiently manage IT networks and devices, provide remote support, and deliver exceptional service to their end-users. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Atera empowers teams and businesses to achieve 10X efficiency and thrive in the ever-evolving world of IT management. Learn more at Atera.com.

Contact
Katherine Benfield
Lumina Communications for Keeper
[email protected] 

SOURCE Keeper Security

Also from this source

Keeper Security Announces Seamlessly Integrated Billing with Gradient MSP

Keeper Security Announces Expanded Passkey Management on Desktop Browsers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.