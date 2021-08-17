Keeper Security Named Best Overall Password Manager of 2021 By U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , developers of the world's top-rated zero-knowledge password management and encryption platform, has been recognized as the Best Overall Password Manager of 2021 by U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews team.

U.S. News' online guide provides unbiased advice on choosing a password manager, including in-depth reviews and a comparison of available features and subscription plans. The publication's final rankings are based on a combination of professional ratings and reviews, consumer ratings and reviews, and competitive research of password managers currently on the market.

"This top ranking is a testament to Keeper's ability to offer best-in-class security and convenience to all of our users," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Cybersecurity threats continue to mount and Keeper has set the standard for safeguarding passwords and private information. It's crucial that consumers take control of their privacy and we're honored that millions of people and thousands of businesses around the world trust Keeper to do that."

U.S. News highlighted Keeper's well-rounded suite of security features, including Keeper's support for multi-factor authentication, biometric logins, and proprietary zero-knowledge security architecture. Every Keeper customer is given a secure digital vault that they can access from any device, running any operating system. All data stored in this vault is encrypted on the device level, ensuring that no one other than the user can access their passwords and other private information.

Additionally, U.S. News was impressed by Keeper's highly competitive pricing, ease of use, intuitive interface, highly customizable settings, and valuable add-ons, including secure file storage and Dark Web monitoring. The publication noted how easily Keeper's browser add-on integrates with popular web browsers to automatically fill passwords and payment information into web forms.

In addition to plans for individuals, Keeper offers Family plans for up to five users, as well as enterprise-grade plans for businesses of all sizes across every industry. Keeper is the leading software for protecting against ransomware attacks, dark web threats, password-related data breaches and cyberthreats.

ABOUT KEEPER SECURITY, INC.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cybertheft and data breaches. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust, zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage, advanced reporting and messaging. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager & Editors' Choice and awarded the Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award, Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of organizations to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2 (Type 1 and 2) and ISO 27001 Certified and is also listed for use by the Federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Keeper protects organizations of all sizes across every major industry sector.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Keeper Security, Inc.

Related Links

keepersecurity.com

