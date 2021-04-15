Keeper Security Names Vertosoft as New Solution Distributor to U.S. Government Agencies

CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , provider of the top-rated and industry-leading cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats, today announced that it has partnered with Vertosoft.

Vertosoft is a strategic, public-sector reseller that delivers innovative, emerging technologies and services to the U.S. State, Local and Federal Government as well as to Higher Education. Vertosoft will distribute Keeper's password security and encryption platform to government agencies and educational institutions.

Keeper Security is the most secure Enterprise Password Management (EPM) Platform because it incorporates a Zero-Trust Security Framework alongside a Zero-Knowledge Security Architecture. This ensures customers have complete knowledge of, management and control over, its credentials and encryption keys.

Keeper EPM compliments and bolsters an organization's Identity & Access Management (IAM) architecture. Further, Keeper equips organizational IT administrators with complete visibility and control over employee password security practices across the entire organization on all devices, enabling them to enforce the use of strong, unique passwords, multi-factor authentication (2FA), role-based access control (RBAC), event logging, reporting and other security policies. Keeper EPM provisions with and integrates into any IT environment and identity stack.

"At a critical time in our nation's response to pervasive data breaches, Keeper's cybersecurity platform provides an essential component in every organization's cybersecurity strategy," said Dan Wilbricht, Vice President of Public Sector. "We are thrilled to partner with Vertosoft. Our partnership demonstrates Keeper Security's commitment to our government customers by ensuring that agencies have a variety of contract options to procure the Keeper EPM Platform.

"Keeper Security's zero-trust framework and zero-knowledge security architecture solves many of the compliance and regulation enforcement requirements that government organizations face, and we are excited to have Keeper Security as part of our security portfolio," said Chet Hayes, Chief Technology Officer of Vertosoft.

"Today, over 80% of data breaches are the result of weak password security and related controls," Wilbricht added. "The Keeper EPM platform is the only product in the industry that has the essential capabilities that fulfill the critical needs of the government."

About Keeper

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cybertheft and data breaches. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust, zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage, advanced reporting and messaging. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager & Editors' Choice and awarded the Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award, Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2 (Type 1 and 2) and ISO 27001 Certified and is also listed for use by the Federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector.

About Vertosoft

Established in 2016, Vertosoft accelerates the adoption of innovative and emerging technology within the government. We bring the flexibility, agility, and responsiveness of a small company with the experience of a large organization. With our clear focus on emerging technology growth in government, Vertosoft is uniquely positioned to reduce complexity and provide scalable, cloud-ready technology solutions that enable government agencies to deliver smarter, client-centric digital transformations.

