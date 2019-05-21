Keeper Security Partners with Carahsoft to Help Protect Government Agencies from Password-Related Data Breaches and Cyberthreats

CHICAGO and RESTON, Va., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, Inc., provider of the leading cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a formal partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Keeper Security's master government reseller, making the company's industry-leading cybersecurity platform available to the public sector and reseller partners via Carahsoft's NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V Contract, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) cooperative purchasing vehicles.

"The public sector remains one of the top targets for cybercriminals, with nearly 23,000 cyber-related incidents in 2018 according to a recent study1. As such, we are delighted to partner with Carahsoft to help tackle this pervasive problem and help protect our country's most valuable data," said Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security. "We know how essential it is to protect passwords and sensitive information at the government level. We look forward to broadening Keeper's reach to help protect the government and its employees against password-related breaches and safeguard digital assets."

Passwords are still the most widely used authentication method within government agencies. Researchers have found that the average adult possesses more than 25 active online accounts and that 42 percent tend to remember their passwords without storing them anywhere2. Considering more than 81 percent of data breaches are due to weak passwords and poor password management practices, a password manager is a vital tool to protect sensitive government assets and prevent data breaches.

Keeper Security is the leading zero-knowledge cybersecurity provider. As such only Keeper users have full access to and control of the encryption and decryption of their data after logging into the vault. Each individual record stored in the user's vault is encrypted with a 256-bit AES key that is randomly generated on the device. Keeper is used by thousands of organizations globally to protect their passwords and digital assets.

With Keeper, Federal, state and local government agencies have access to a powerful administration console that lets the administrator provision users, assign roles and teams, mandate two-factor authentication, and access powerful auditing, analytics, and reporting to have full visibility into their company's password practices. Additionally, agencies can implement advanced reporting and alerts to glean more focused summary trend data and be notified of risky behavior in real time.

"Passwords are one of the most fundamental parts of an organization's security infrastructure, yet often one of the largest weak points, unfortunately," said Steve Jacyna, Director of Emerging Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. "Keeper's administration capabilities allow government administrators to oversee large teams of users and ensure that all passwords are in compliance with current agency policies. Its two-factor authentication and real-time notifications offer additional peace of mind for agencies in charge of storing critical data and preventing it from falling into the wrong hands."

Keeper Security's cybersecurity solutions are available via Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint and NCPA cooperative purchasing vehicles. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit carahsoft.com/vendors/keeper-security; or contact the Keeper Security team at Carahsoft at 888-662-2724 or email KeeperSecurity@Carahsoft.com .

Keeper and Carahsoft are hosting a joint webinar on June 25th, 2019 to discuss how to defend US government agencies against foreign and domestic cyberattacks. Featured speaker will be CEO & Co-founder Darren Guccione. Register here: https://carahevents.carahsoft.com/Event/Details/92479-cs1

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cybertheft and data breaches. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage and messaging. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager of 2018 and awarded the Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award for 2019, Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2 and ISO 27001 Certified and is also listed for use by the Federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector. Learn more at https://keepersecurity.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Keeper Security, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

