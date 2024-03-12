Keeper Security Receives Dual Gold Triumph in 2024 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards

Keeper® recognized as a leader in Password Management and Privileged Access Control, Security and Management

CHICAGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of cloud-based zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, secrets, connections and privileged access, has been recognized as a gold winner in multiple categories in the esteemed 20th Annual Globee® Cybersecurity Awards. Keeper received top honors in the Password Management category for its Enterprise Password Manager (EPM) solution and in the Privileged Access Control, Security and Management category for its next-gen Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution, KeeperPAM .

This achievement highlights Keeper's status as an industry leader and innovator, revolutionizing how organizations secure passwords, secrets and confidential information while safeguarding digital assets against password-related data breaches and cyber threats.

Keeper's cybersecurity platform is built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security, ensuring protection for every user on every device, as well as compliance with stringent government security standards. Keeper's commitment to creating seamless, scalable solutions is evident in its focus on advancing the EPM solution and unifying its key Identity Access Management (IAM) products– Keeper Secrets Manager, Keeper Connection Manager and Keeper EPM– to create its groundbreaking KeeperPAM solution. According to recent research from Keeper, there is an overwhelming industry desire for PAM solutions that are easier to deploy and maintain, with 84% of IT leaders saying they wanted to simplify their PAM solution.

"Receiving these accolades reinforces the efficacy of our engaged approach to addressing and exceeding the needs of today's IT and security professionals," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "This is a proud moment for us all and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering excellence."

The 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards are a prestigious platform designed to celebrate the accomplishments of companies and individuals in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity. These awards recognize excellence in various critical areas, including risk management, threat detection, cloud security and data privacy, highlighting the cutting-edge technologies and strategies that are reshaping the digital security landscape.

