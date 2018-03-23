Keeper Security Releases Its Password Bracket to Highlight Most Used Team Mascots

"People often choose their passwords based on something they can easily remember, such as a mother's maiden name, a family pet, or in this case, a school mascot. But those are the easiest passwords for hackers to crack," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Since most people reuse the same password more than 80 percent of the time this can compromise consumers' banking, retail and social media accounts."

Of all the passwords looked at, those containing "Tiger" and its variations (such as "T1ger", "T1g3r", etc.) appeared nearly 850 percent more than the least common password, which was "Bluejay" and its variations, and 187 percent more than passwords containing variations of "Eagle", which was the second most common password set found.

Keeper Security recommends fans avoid honoring their team with a password and instead concentrate on using unique, high-strength, passwords for each login that contains at least eight random characters of upper and lower-case letters, numbers and symbols. When shopping for a password manager be sure that it utilizes zero-knowledge security architecture and is SOC-2 certified.

