Keeper Security Rolls Out Webhook Integration Across All Messaging Platforms for Enterprise Customers

CHICAGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , provider of the highly-rated cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats, today announced the integration of Webhooks across all messaging platforms, consolidating real-time notifications for system administrators in one location. As an extension of the Keeper's robust Advanced Reporting and Alerts Module (ARAM) capabilities, Webhooks allow the target system and message to be easily configured for customers.

"Today's enterprise IT administrators require real-time, status updates for the systems they manage in order to conform with compliance and security protocols within the organization. Critical system notifications need to be delivered to them quickly," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Keeper's Webhooks work with all messaging applications and enable admins to have full oversight into any changes - for new users, password changes or policy changes within the cybersecurity platform. The consolidation of these notifications saves admins substantial time which allows them to focus on pervasive cybersecurity planning."

With the increased frequency and complexity of cyberthreats today, it's critical to receive security alerts in real time. This enables proactive capabilities and incident response infrastructure within IT and DevOps teams. Additionally, compliance and security teams can fully customize the events and details they want delivered without requiring the use of additional or fragmented tools. Keeper's Webhooks is ubiquitous - it gets InfoSec teams the alerts they need, when needed - all within a unified platform. For example, compliance teams that require two factor authentication can be notified when individual employees disable it. Keeper's Webhooks integrate with all messaging platforms including Slack and Microsoft Teams, so these alerts appear instantly within their existing tools.

In addition to real-time notifications for messaging and ticketing platforms, popular uses of Webhooks integration include:

Integrating Keeper Enterprise events into the organization's custom software

Customizing the events and details which are sent to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms and designated users

Developing integrations into Keeper Enterprise using third-party platforms

Keeper's new feature is designed for enterprises across every major industry sector including finance, banking and healthcare, as well as commercial and retail organizations.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cybertheft and data breaches. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust, zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage, advanced reporting and messaging. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager & Editors' Choice and awarded the Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award, Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2 (Type 1 and 2) and ISO 27001 Certified and is also listed for use by the Federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector.

