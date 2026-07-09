Keeper Security surpasses $225M in ARR with transformative growth and is emerging as the market standard for AI-native identity security

Keeper protects over 95,000 organizations, which includes many Fortune 500 enterprises and public sector agencies. The company is quickly emerging as the market standard for AI-native identity security for enterprises globally with its leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security platform. In 2025, leading analyst firm Gartner recognized Keeper as the second-fastest-growing security software competitor globally, second only to Google.* This recognition underscores Keeper's rapid market expansion in addressing identity security challenges created by cloud transformation and artificial intelligence adoption across enterprise infrastructure and endpoints.

This market-leading growth is driven by the explosion of identities in the agentic AI age and relentless focus on innovation to protect customers, as evidenced by the release of its unified privileged access management and identity security platform, KeeperPAM®, which protects both human and Non-Human Identities (NHIs), including service accounts, machine identities, databases, AI agents and agentic workloads. Since the launch of KeeperPAM in February 2025, KeeperPAM revenue has exhibited 10x year-over-year growth and Keeper has seen industry-leading new customer growth, adding an average of 850 new organizations every month. In the last fifteen months, Keeper added over 400 innovative features and products to KeeperPAM.

"Identity is the new security perimeter," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "As enterprises increasingly deploy AI agents and autonomous systems, the number of privileged identities and machine credentials is growing exponentially. Organizations need a modern, unified platform that secures every identity – human and non-human – and governs every privileged interaction. Our growth reflects the market's demand for a platform purpose-built to address these challenges."

Keeper's cloud-native cybersecurity platform delivers a comprehensive approach to identity security and privileged access management by unifying enterprise password management, secrets management, privileged session management, database management and endpoint privilege management in a single platform. Keeper's AI-native identity security strategy seamlessly extends these capabilities to non-human identities and agentic AI environments, enabling organizations to discover, manage and secure machine credentials and autonomous workloads with the same rigor applied to human users.

As enterprises adopt AI technologies at scale, the proliferation of non-human identities is rapidly outpacing that of human identities by 150:1, according to reports, thereby creating new attack surfaces and operational complexity. Keeper's platform helps organizations establish identity-first security strategies that provide security, visibility, governance and least-privilege controls across their entire identity ecosystem.

"Autonomous agents, frontier LLMs and machine-to-machine workflows are operating inside enterprise environments right now – without adequate governance, secrets management or access controls," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Keeper is purpose-built to solve this problem at scale."

The company's continued growth and market recognition reinforce its position as one of the cybersecurity industry's most innovative and fastest-growing providers of AI-native identity security and privileged access management solutions. Keeper's financial profile combines best-in-class growth, profitability and a debt-free capital structure and is an asset positioned to efficiently lead identity security in the agentic AI age.

"Surpassing $225 million in ARR confirms what we've heard in every enterprise conversation – that securing non-human identities is the defining security challenge of the AI era," said Darren Guccione, CEO of Keeper Security. "We have established an accelerated path to $1 billion in ARR which, coupled with our technology roadmap, will provide optionality for a public offering."

Source Citation:

Gartner, Market Share Analysis: Security Software, Worldwide, 2025, Rahul Yadav, Deepali, 11 May 2026

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About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security solution, trusted by millions of people and thousands of organizations globally. KeeperPAM® is Keeper's privileged access management platform that unifies password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged session management and endpoint privilege management in a single cloud-native platform, protected with quantum-resistant encryption. KeeperAI delivers real-time, AI-native threat detection across every privileged session. As AI agents proliferate and identity becomes the defining attack surface, Keeper governs access for humans, machines, non-human identities and AI agents, serving as the unified control plane for access, compliance and visibility across the enterprise. For more information, visit KeeperSecurity.com.

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SOURCE Keeper Security