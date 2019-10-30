Keeper Security Unveils Exclusive Solution for Managed Service Providers

CHICAGO and ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2019 , Keeper Security, Inc., provider of the leading cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats, announced the launch of KeeperMSP to provide comprehensive password security services tailored for managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs) and their customers.

KeeperMSP is a purpose-enhanced version of Keeper Enterprise specifically designed to help MSPs manage, provision and secure their internal technicians' passwords and encrypted vaults and those of their customers. KeeperMSP has a number of features specifically designed to meet the needs and use cases of MSPs, including:

Multi-tenant support with complete isolation of managed customers.

A central administrative console that enables MSPs staff to manage customers, provision licenses, establish permissions and set enforcement policies based on each managed company's business and internal controls.

A variety of plans tailored for MSP staff as well as the diverse needs and budgets of managed companies with monthly billing.

A simple license allocation process provides flexibility for reselling and provisioning licenses to managed customers.

Integration with ConnectWise Control™, enabling MSPs to seamlessly autofill passwords from their KeeperMSP vault into remote systems, and ConnectWise Marketplace, enabling MSPs to seamlessly purchase licenses from ConnectWise.

Keeper has partnered with ConnectWise, the market-leading platform for MSPs, allowing its MSP partners to purchase Keeper directly from the ConnectWise Marketplace and consolidate billing across all ConnectWise applications.

"Password security is one of the most critical aspects of cybersecurity, so we're confident this integration will help our MSPs provide even better security services to the businesses they work with," said Travis Vigneau, Director, Solution Partner Strategy for ConnectWise.

To help facilitate successful MSP and software provider relationships, Keeper has also announced a new MSP Partner Program. All MSPs in the program will have the ability to resell Keeper with their managed services, leverage Keeper's partner branding, access all relevant enablement and education materials and have the opportunity to join Keeper-hosted events.

"We've always loved Keeper's Enterprise solution because robust, comprehensive credential security shouldn't come at the expense of usability or ease of management," said Douglas Lund, Director of Technical Services at Go West IT, a Colorado-based MSP. "We're excited about KeeperMSP because of how seamlessly it will let us deliver that same experience to our customers."

"Many managed service providers have come to rely on Keeper Enterprise for its security model, ease of use and highly flexible administrative capabilities. While Keeper has supported MSP operations for years, we wanted to do more to optimize the experience for all of our MSP partners and their managed companies," said Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security. "Our cybersecurity platform covers a multitude of services to protect MSPs and their managed companies against password-related data breaches and cyberthreats," added Darren Guccione.

Come visit Keeper Security at ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2019 (Booth #124) to learn more. To purchase KeeperMSP, please visit the ConnectWise Marketplace. To sign up for Keeper's MSP Partner Program, please visit https://keepersecurity.com/MSP.

Learn More About KeeperMSP During Upcoming Webinars

Keeper will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, November 7 at 12:00 PM CST to discuss the launch of KeeperMSP and how this platform will enable businesses to protect customers' and MSP's sensitive data.

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cybertheft and data breaches. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage and messaging. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager (2018) and Editors' Choice (2018 and 2019) and awarded the Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award (2019), Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2 and ISO 27001 Certified and is also listed for use by the federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector. Learn more at https://keepersecurity.com .

