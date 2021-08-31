Keeper Security Welcomes Erin Howe as New VP of Global Sales Strategy & Operations

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage and messaging, announced today the appointment of Erin Howe as the company's new VP, Global Sales Strategy & Operations.

Howe will be responsible for driving sales efficiency, building a robust onboarding and sales enablement program, creating a streamlined sales process and increasing visibility into key performance indicators (KPIs). In her new role, Howe will also be partnering cross-functionally with marketing and customer success to provide visibility into the entire customer lifecycle.

"Keeper is thrilled to augment the depth and dexterity of our sales operations by welcoming Erin Howe to the team," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security. "With the nature of the working world evolving by the day, her industry savvy and metrics-driven grit will be a phenomenal asset to our sales initiatives."

Prior to joining Keeper, Howe helped build the sales operations function that supported hyper-growth at Duo Security and later their acquisition by Cisco Systems. With Duo, Howe built the foundation that supported a data-driven sales organization, onboarding and ongoing sales enablement, acquired and implemented sales efficiency tools and developed consistent sales processes. Subsequent to the acquisition by Cisco, Howe supported integration activities including alignment of the Go-To-Market strategy, systems and policies.

"I am excited to bring my experience building operations to scale a high performing sales team and partner with the Keeper leadership team," said Howe. "Keeper has consistently proven itself as not only an industry champion, but a pioneer of world-class technology. I'm thrilled to be on board during a quintessential time for the company with so many groundbreaking advancements on the horizon."

For more information on Keeper Security and its offerings, please visit https://keepersecurity.com

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cybertheft and data breaches. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage and messaging. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager (2019, 2020) & Editors' Choice (2019, 2020) and awarded the Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award (2020), Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of organizations to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2, FIPS 140-2 and ISO 27001 Certified and is also listed for use by the Federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Keeper protects organizations of all sizes across every major industry sector.

