Keeper Security Wins Seven Coveted Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2024

Keeper wins Best Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solution for its zero-trust KeeperPAM® platform

CHICAGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today proudly announces its recognition by Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's premier electronic information security publication, as a winner in the following categories for the 12th Annual Global Infosec Awards at RSA Conference 2024:

Next-Gen Chief Executive Officer - Darren Guccione

Most Innovative Chief Technology Officer - Craig Lurey

Best Solution - Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Hot Company - Identity & Access Management (IAM)

Publisher's Choice - Zero Trust

Next-Gen - Secrets Management

Cutting Edge - Cybersecurity Research

Keeper is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations around the world, and this accomplishment across a diverse range of categories underscores Keeper's position as an industry leader, innovator and pioneer in cybersecurity.

"Keeper Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Keeper unifies three essential IAM products - Keeper Enterprise Password Manager , Keeper Secrets Manager and Keeper Connection Manager - to create a zero-trust PAM solution: KeeperPAM . Keeper provides the most critical components of privileged access management without the complexity of traditional PAM solutions to quickly and seamlessly integrate with any existing tech and identity and access management (IAM) stack, and achieve enterprise-wide coverage and visibility. The solution enables zero-trust and zero-knowledge security and compliance by unifying password, secrets and connections management into one platform.

"This recognition by Cyber Defense Magazine across multiple categories is a tremendous achievement for our team at Keeper," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. "We aren't just committed to security - we are fanatical about it. Our priority is to create simple, easy-to-use and highly scalable solutions to help meet the needs of today's IT and security professionals. This accomplishment reinforces the efficacy of our approach, and highlights Keeper's commitment to providing best-in-class cybersecurity solutions for unmatched visibility, security and control over an organization's most important assets."

Through 2023 and 2024, Keeper partnered with analyst firms and third-party researchers to gauge insights from global IT and security executives about their attitudes, practices and concerns regarding PAM. These research initiatives helped guide Keeper's approach to product development and enhancement, and have shaped broader cybersecurity discourse. This recognition comes on the heels of Keeper Security's recent launch of two major privileged access capabilities in the Keeper platform: Time-Limited Access and Self-Destructing Records , and the addition of a Passphrase Generator to the Keeper Web Vault.

Visit Keeper Security at RSAC 2024

To learn more about Keeper's award-winning zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software, visit Keeper Security at Booth #1649 Moscone South at this year's RSA Conference, located at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA, from May 6-9.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations around the world. Keeper's affordable and easy-to-use solutions are built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our zero-trust privileged access management solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging.

Learn more: KeeperSecurity.com

Follow Keeper: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn X YouTube

Media Contact

Katherine Benfield

ICR Lumina for Keeper Security

[email protected]

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

SOURCE Keeper Security