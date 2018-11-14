Keeper Strengthens its Position as Password Management Leader in 2018

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, Inc., which offers leading zero-knowledge, cybersecurity solutions for businesses and individuals, experienced strong momentum in 2018, including double-digit growth, product innovation and influential user and industry accolades.

Following a year marked by major corporate data breaches, the use of password management solutions has never been more critical. Keeper Security is proud to lead the pack as one of the leading password management solutions, working with thousands of businesses and millions of consumers around the world.

"As many as 81 percent of cyberattacks are due to stolen or weak passwords. Protecting yourself and your business operation with a secure password management solution is the best first step a company can take to defend itself against a security breach," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "While Keeper is celebrating an exciting year of growth and industry recognition, we're especially proud of our continued efforts to protect businesses and consumers from cybertheft."

Keeper's 2018 highlights include:

Experienced triple-digit revenue growth within B2B.

Signed on a number of business and consumer customers, increasing Keeper's customer roster to more than 7,000 businesses and over 15 million users in 100+ countries worldwide.

Grew employee base by 15% percent worldwide, including adding new strategic hires such as Chief Marketing Officer Scott Ablin , Global Vice President of Sales Jeff Hines and Cybersecurity Advisor Adam Everspaugh , PhD.

, Global Vice President of Sales and Cybersecurity Advisor , PhD. Launched two new products: KeeperChat, the most secure messaging platform on the market, and BreachWatch, the most extensive dark web monitoring tool available.

Named the Best Password Manager of 2018 by PCMag and received thousands of five-star reviews on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

and received thousands of five-star reviews on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Opened an international office in Cork, Ireland focused on expanding the company's presence in EMEA.

focused on expanding the company's presence in EMEA. Company leaders, including CEO and Co-founder, Darren Guccione , keynoted at leading industry events, including GDS Security Summit in Austin, Texas .

In 2019, Keeper will introduce additional products and continue to add features and capabilities to protect businesses and consumers from cyberattacks.

To see what Keeper has in store for 2019, visit Keeper (booth #2166) at RSA Conference from March 4 to 8 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cyber theft. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage and messaging. Named the Best Password Manager of 2018 by PC Magazine, Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2 Certified and is also certified for use by the Federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM) and the General Services Administration (GSA). Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector. Learn more at https://keepersecurity.com .

SOURCE Keeper Security, Inc.

Related Links

http://keepersecurity.com

