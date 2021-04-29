Keeper Tax Raises $13M Series A to Build Complete Tax Platform for Gig Workers and the Creator Economy

The Series A will help Keeper Tax — which helps anybody making 1099 income discover tax write-offs among everyday purchases — build out a complete tax platform, offering full service tax advice, expense, and an intuitive filing solution. The new capital will allow the company to grow its team, including hiring more Keepers to support customers, build out its artificial intelligence capabilities to support more types of 1099 job roles, and expand its user base in the US and abroad.

Over the past year, 10 million new people have shifted into non-traditional employment roles — 60 million total — which includes gig work for popular driving and delivery services; freelance, contracting and consulting roles in fields like social media, marketing, writing, and public relations; content creation on popular platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube; and even online gaming on Twitch.

"With more people taking on gig, creator, and freelance roles as their sole source of income, and for those taking on a side gig or monetizing a personal passion, we felt it was important that they have access to the same tax advice and write-offs that those that could afford accountants did," said Paul Koulick, founder and CEO of Keeper Tax. "Our Series A, along with the expertise from our new board members and investors, will help us achieve our goal of expansion into a complete tax service for the millions of people who have come to rely on this type of income and will continue to do so in the future."

Tax Filing for A New Generation of Workers

Taxes for gig, creator, and freelance roles fall in between personal and traditional business filing. Traditional tax filing software doesn't service these individuals adequately, and especially when it comes to finding deductions and write-offs. On top of that, tax laws are complicated and don't offer much guidance on what they can claim as expenses or what they can write-off.

Keeper Tax services these workers by automatically monitoring transactions from any linked bank account or credit card to identify write-offs and expenses that would otherwise have been missed. Upon registering an account, every Keeper Tax customer is assigned a 'Keeper' who monitors purchases throughout the year. A few times per week, a text message with a simple yes/no question will be sent asking if a transaction was a work expense or not. If yes, this transaction is captured, categorized into a Schedule C business expense category, and the artificial intelligence engine takes note, ensuring similar transactions will be automatically captured and categorized in the future. At tax time, Keeper Tax users can file directly through the app, or seamlessly export their savings to another tax service or their accountant.

The Keeper Tax App is available as a free download from the App Store. Use of the app is free for 14 days, and a subscription is available thereafter for $16/month. Tax filing through the Keeper Tax app is just $89.

San Francisco-based startup Keeper Tax is an app that helps gig and creator economy workers identify and maximize tax deductions and write-offs to help plan out finances. The platform automatically connects to a user's financial accounts to monitor their purchases and identify possible write-offs with the help of AI and machine learning. On average, Keeper Tax customers report $6,076 in tax deductions per year. During tax season, users can even file directly with the app or they can export their savings. Visit www.keepertax.com to learn more or download the app from the Apple App Store.

