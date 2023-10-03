Keeper Technology Adds Hammerspace as Approved Vendor for Purchasing by Virginia Higher Education Procurement Consortium

VHEPC approval allows Keeper Technology to help Virginia's educational institutions deliver high-performance storage while making data globally accessible with Hammerspace

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Technology, a leading provider of integrated data management solutions, today announced that they have expanded their portfolio by adding Hammerspace as a pivotal technology to their Virginia Higher Educational Procurement Consortium (VHEPC) contract.

Hammerspace Logo

Using strategic sourcing principles and the collective buying power of Virginia's higher education institutions, VHEPC identifies opportunities, leverages vendors, and recommends a course of action to further the strategic sourcing initiatives of the schools it supports. The organization focuses on strategy, cooperation, and procurement.

Keeper Technology's client-centered approach is ideal for tackling the time and cost challenges of the schools VHEPC serves. The addition of the Hammerspace solution will allow for a single global namespace, high-performance parallel file system storage, and unifying storage silos with automated data orchestration.

"Hammerspace's cutting-edge data orchestration will unify data silos and automate unstructured data placement across any data center or cloud," said Jeff Podgorski, Director of Sales Strategy at Keeper Technology. "The addition of the Hammerspace solution makes the collaboration process smoother and more efficient by allowing team members to work together on projects in real-time – no matter where they are located."

"Keeper Technology has the vision and technology expertise to deliver next generation technologies and high-touch service," said Rob Renzoni, Federal Field CTO at Hammerspace. "They are an ideal partner to architect solutions that integrate the Hammerspace data orchestration system to solve customer's most challenging data storage issues."

Eligible buyers include 14 Virginia higher education institutions: College of William and Mary, George Mason University, James Madison University, Longwood University, Old Dominion University, Radford University, University of Mary Washington, University of Virginia, University of Virginia at Wise, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Community College System, Virginia Military Institute, Virginia Tech, and VASCUPP.

About Keeper Technology

Keeper Technology is based in Ashburn, VA and has been delivering state-of-the-art, integrated data solutions for more than 19 years to public and private sector clients needing enterprise-class data storage, management, and processing solutions. Keeper Technology's partnerships with leading storage solutions providers enable the company to bring together the best of commodity hardware, open-source projects, and commercial software to create uniquely repeatable capabilities for dynamic systems.

To learn more about Keeper Technology, visit: www.keepertech.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is the data orchestration system that unlocks innovation and opportunity within unstructured data. It orchestrates the data to build new products, uncover new insights, and accelerate time to revenue across industries like AI, scientific discovery, machine learning, extended reality, autonomy, corporate video, and more. Hammerspace delivers the world's first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any vendor's data center storage or public cloud services, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi, and Seagate Lyve Cloud.

Media Contact

Karen Hannum-Donald

Keeper Technology

571-223-7429

[email protected]

www.keepertech.com

SOURCE Keeper Technology