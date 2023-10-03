Keeper Technology Adds Hammerspace as Approved Vendor for Purchasing by Virginia Higher Education Procurement Consortium

News provided by

Keeper Technology

03 Oct, 2023, 08:57 ET

VHEPC approval allows Keeper Technology to help Virginia's educational institutions deliver high-performance storage while making data globally accessible with Hammerspace

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Technology, a leading provider of integrated data management solutions, today announced that they have expanded their portfolio by adding  Hammerspace as a pivotal technology to their Virginia Higher Educational Procurement Consortium (VHEPC) contract.

Continue Reading
Hammerspace Logo
Hammerspace Logo

Using strategic sourcing principles and the collective buying power of Virginia's higher education institutions, VHEPC identifies opportunities, leverages vendors, and recommends a course of action to further the strategic sourcing initiatives of the schools it supports. The organization focuses on strategy, cooperation, and procurement.

Keeper Technology's client-centered approach is ideal for tackling the time and cost challenges of the schools VHEPC serves. The addition of the Hammerspace solution will allow for a single global namespace, high-performance parallel file system storage, and unifying storage silos with automated data orchestration.

"Hammerspace's cutting-edge data orchestration will unify data silos and automate unstructured data placement across any data center or cloud," said Jeff Podgorski, Director of Sales Strategy at Keeper Technology. "The addition of the Hammerspace solution makes the collaboration process smoother and more efficient by allowing team members to work together on projects in real-time – no matter where they are located."

 "Keeper Technology has the vision and technology expertise to deliver next generation technologies and high-touch service," said Rob Renzoni, Federal Field CTO at Hammerspace. "They are an ideal partner to architect solutions that integrate the Hammerspace data orchestration system to solve customer's most challenging data storage issues."

Eligible buyers include 14 Virginia higher education institutions: College of William and Mary, George Mason University, James Madison University, Longwood University, Old Dominion University, Radford University, University of Mary Washington, University of Virginia, University of Virginia at Wise, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Community College System, Virginia Military Institute, Virginia Tech, and VASCUPP.

About Keeper Technology 
Keeper Technology is based in Ashburn, VA and has been delivering state-of-the-art, integrated data solutions for more than 19 years to public and private sector clients needing enterprise-class data storage, management, and processing solutions. Keeper Technology's partnerships with leading storage solutions providers enable the company to bring together the best of commodity hardware, open-source projects, and commercial software to create uniquely repeatable capabilities for dynamic systems. 

To learn more about Keeper Technology, visit: www.keepertech.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Hammerspace
Hammerspace is the data orchestration system that unlocks innovation and opportunity within unstructured data. It orchestrates the data to build new products, uncover new insights, and accelerate time to revenue across industries like AI, scientific discovery, machine learning, extended reality, autonomy, corporate video, and more. Hammerspace delivers the world's first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any vendor's data center storage or public cloud services, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi, and Seagate Lyve Cloud.

Media Contact
Karen Hannum-Donald
Keeper Technology
571-223-7429
[email protected]
www.keepertech.com

SOURCE Keeper Technology

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.